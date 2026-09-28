  • Monday, 28th September, 2026

Ododo Vows to Prioritize Students Welfares, Approves  N646.8m for Bursary  Allowance

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has vowed to continue to prioritize  the welfare of students in various institutions of higher learning in the country

This trails the governors approval of the  disbursement of a total sum of N646.8 million for bursary award  to 20,157 students across the tertiary institutions  .

Governor Usman Ododo who disclosed this while speaking at the official flag off of the disbursement of the bursary allowance to Kogi State students in the tertiary institutions across the state  at the Banquet Hall , Government House in Lokoja st weekend 

Prior to the flag off ceremony, Governor Usman Ododo had increased the allowance from N12,000 to N30,000 for undergraduate students, while he raised from previous N 30, 000 to N 75, 000 for the medical students across the higher institutions.
Governor Ododo explained he will continue to prioritize the students welfares  at all times, stressing that Kogi State Scholarship Board was saddled with responsibility of selection of the qualified students.

The governor who was represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones stated the election process was made open to all students of Kogi State across the tertiary institutions in Nigeria .

Ododo who commended President Bola Tinubu intervention through NELFund to take their education very serious ,stressing that the state government through bursary award intervention at the State level will go a long way.

He urged the students to take the  advantages of the various government Interventions to pursue the education to an enviable level.

The Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Scholarship Board, Dr. Afolabi Raji, commended Governor Usman Ododo for his magnanimity to increase the bursary award to over 150 percent  from N12,000  in 2024 to N18,000 and finally to N30,000 for undergraduate students and N 30,000 to N 75,000 for medical students.

Afolabi noted that since the government revived the Scholarship Board  a lot of Innovations have been introduced to enable the students of Kogi State of extractions .

He added that just last year the season one commenced at the The Glass House with over 8,000 students beneficiaries, stressing that after the advertisement on online, where no fewer than 20, 0000 students applied .

The Executive Secretary pointed out that after due diligence screening exercise , a total of 13,157 students were selected  is ,nation as beneficiaries .

He stressed that as from this moment the beneficiaries will continue to receive alerts ranging from N 30,000 for undergraduates and N75, 000 for the medical students

The outgoing National President of National Association the son of Kogi State  NKOSS, Sunday Adeola, lauded Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo for his magnanimity for increase the bursary award, stressing that the student community will continue to engage the government in positive manner .

Adeola stated that the National Association of Kogi State Students NAKOeSS will continue to support the state government.

He therefore urged the state government to extend the magnanimity to the Kogi State students at law schools and other higher institutions across Nigeria.

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