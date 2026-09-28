COMPPART Urges Akwa Ibom Govt to Tackle Power Infrastructure Vandalism across State





Sunday Ehigiator

A civil society organisation, COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peacebuilding, has called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to urgently address the widespread vandalism of electricity infrastructure and unconnected transformers across the state.



The organisation made the appeal in a letter addressed to the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, noting the situation had left several communities across the state without electricity for prolonged periods.



In the letter signed by its Executive Director, Saviour Akpan, the foundation said vandalism of electricity poles, cables and wires had become widespread across villages in the state, with serious consequences for residents and local economies.



“It has been observed with deep concern that across all villages in the Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State, there are widespread instances of vandalism of electric poles, cables, and wires. As a result, numerous communities have been thrown into prolonged darkness,” it stated.



The group also drew attention to communities where transformers had been installed but remained unconnected to high-tension lines, as well as others where transformers had broken down without being repaired.



“Further, in many communities, transformers have been installed but are not connected to the high-tension lines, while others have broken down and not been repaired.”



According to the foundation, the continued lack of electricity in the affected communities was contributing to economic hardship, insecurity and poor service delivery.



“Unfortunately, that has not happened, and the people continue to suffer economic hardship, insecurity, and poor service delivery,” it stated.



COMPPART urged the governor to order a comprehensive assessment of the situation and facilitate the restoration of vandalised infrastructure, connection of dormant transformers and repairs of faulty transformers across the state’s 31 Local Government Areas.



It also called for the development of a state-wide strategy to prevent renewed vandalism after the restoration of the infrastructure.



Among the measures proposed by the organisation was greater community ownership and vigilance, involving traditional rulers, youth leaders, women, religious organisations and civil society groups in protecting electricity infrastructure.

“People protect what they feel is theirs,” the foundation stated.



It further recommended stronger collaboration between host communities and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), including the establishment of community-based “Infrastructure Watch Teams” that would work with the NSCDC and other security agencies.



The group also called for the recognition and gazetting of communities that existed before the creation of Akwa Ibom State, arguing that proper leadership structures could help prevent conflicts and improve community administration.



It urged the state government to ensure that villages have written constitutions to regulate youth activities, leadership tenure and succession.



The foundation further proposed a state-wide public enlightenment campaign on the dangers and penalties associated with vandalism, as well as the economic benefits of reliable electricity.



It recommended the establishment of a toll-free reporting line and Local Government Area focal persons through which residents could report vandalism and faulty electrical infrastructure to the Akwa Ibom Power Company and security agencies.



Other proposals included the use of anti-vandalism technology, such as marking cables and poles and deploying surveillance systems in identified hotspots in partnership with security agencies.



The organisation also appealed to the state government to ensure that the issues of community recognition and governance were addressed before the state marks its 40th anniversary.



“Please, ensure that Akwa Ibom State would not celebrate its 40th birthday without proper recognition and gazette of all villages in the state and also, let no village exist without a Constitution to guide youth operations, engagement and succession plans,” it stated.



COMPPART said it was willing to support the state government through community mobilisation, training, town hall meetings and youth sensitisation programmes aimed at encouraging citizens to take ownership of electricity infrastructure.



“We believe that restoring power to these communities will directly support the ARISE Agenda of this administration and beyond on economic empowerment, education, public safety, and security,” the organisation stated.