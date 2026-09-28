Former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda, Dismisses Media Reports of His Death

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former governor of Bauchi State, Dr. Isa Yuguda, has dismissed reports that he had died, assuring Nigerians that he was alive and in good health.

Yuguda said the false report generated widespread concern, with thousands of people, particularly from Bauchi State, contacting him to confirm whether he was alive.

Speaking weekend, he disclosed that he had recently undergone surgery for a back-related condition but said he had since recovered and was responding well.

“I am alive. I assure you that, being human, one can fall ill at any time. I was indeed ill recently. Of course, our lives are in God’s hands; whether an illness is minor or severe, God can take a life at any moment.

“But I assure you, I am in good health. I was ill recently, but God has now restored my health,” he said.

Yuguda explained that he was currently spending most of his time at home on the advice of his doctors following the surgery.

“I am mostly at home now because, following back surgery, I was instructed to rest. As one ages, the vertebrae in the back can suffer from friction caused by prolonged sitting. If things go wrong, it could lead to serious complications, including paralysis,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to God for his recovery, adding that he remained in good spirits despite the false report of his death.