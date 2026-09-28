Obiyemi: Issuing Houses Can Thrive amid Market Volatility, Regulation

Nigeria’s capital market is navigating a rapidly changing environment shaped by volatility, regulation, technology and evolving investor expectations. At the centre are Issuing Houses, whose role extends beyond raising capital to structuring transactions, coordinating stakeholders, ensuring regulatory compliance and facilitating investor access. Director and Head of Investment Banking at CardinalStone Partners, Mrs Onyebuchim Obiyemi in this interview with Kayode Tokede discusses the evolving role of Issuing Houses, the complexities of the Dangote Refinery IPO, the impact of technology and market volatility, and what Nigeria must do to deepen liquidity and attract more capital

Issuing Houses operate at the centre of some of the most complex transactions in Nigeria’s capital market. With regulatory demands, macro–economic volatility, changing investor preferences, technology disruption and increasing expectations from Issuers, how can an Issuing House successfully navigate these challenges while maintaining the confidence of both Issuers and investors?

The starting point is to recognise that there is no single solution to the challenges confronting the market. An Issuing House must combine deep market knowledge, strong institutional processes, regulatory discipline and the ability to anticipate changing investor behaviour. The quality of execution depends not only on how well a transaction is structured, but also on how effectively risks are identified and managed from the beginning to completion. In a volatile environment, scenario planning and rigorous due diligence become particularly important. An Issuing house must understand the Issuer’s business, financial position, funding requirements and risk profile, while also assessing prevailing market conditions and investor appetite. This enables the institution to advise the Issuer realistically on pricing, timing, structure and the appropriate route to market. At the same time, technology is transforming the way transactions are marketed, distributed and executed. Issuing Houses therefore need to invest in technology without losing the professional judgement, relationships and accountability that remain fundamental to investment banking. Technology should make the process more efficient and

accessible; it should not replace the human expertise required to navigate complex financial and regulatory decisions. Ultimately, navigating these challenges requires resilience, adaptability and institutional experience. An Issuing House must be able to anticipate changes, respond quickly when market conditions shift and maintain transparency with all stakeholders. The objective is not simply to complete a transaction, but to execute it in a manner that strengthens confidence in the Issuer, the intermediary and the wider capital-market ecosystem.

What exactly is the role of an Issuing House in a transaction such as the Dangote Refinery IPO?

An Issuing House is much more than an intermediary that brings an offer to investors. It helps structure, coordinate and execute a transaction while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and market expectations. In an IPO of this scale, the Issuing House operates at the intersection of the Issuer, regulators, professional advisers, market infrastructure and investors. Our responsibility includes ensuring robust documentation and disclosure, coordinating stakeholders, understanding investor behaviour and communicating the investment proposition effectively. Ultimately, the objective is to mobilise capital efficiently while protecting the integrity and credibility of the market.

What makes the Dangote Refinery IPO particularly demanding?

The scale is significant: 4.1 billion shares at N525 per share could raise approximately

N2.15 trillion. But complexity goes beyond the numbers. This is a world-scale industrial asset attracting substantial domestic and international attention. The Issuing House team must coordinate multiple stakeholders while maintaining regulatory compliance, accuracy and operational efficiency. Investors must also understand the refinery’s capacity, product slate, feedstock flexibility, financial performance, expansion plans and associated risks. For a landmark transaction, excellence is often measured by the many things that must work perfectly behind the scenes.

How does CardinalStone’s experience translate into better execution?

Experience creates institutional memory. Over the years, we have worked with leading corporates across various sectors, institutional investors including private equity funds, as well as government institutions and sub-nationals. Collectively, we have executed transactions valued at over N7.8 trillion, giving us exposure to diverse market conditions, financing requirements and transaction structures. The real value of this experience is not simply the number or value of transactions completed, but how lessons learned are applied to subsequent mandates. This institutional knowledge strengthens our ability to anticipate challenges, navigate

regulatory and market dynamics, and deliver effectively across different transaction environments. Investment banking is ultimately a people-and-process business, supported by research, technology, risk management and strong institutional systems.

What are the biggest challenges facing Issuing Houses today?

Macroeconomic volatility, interest rates, foreign-exchange considerations, investor sentiment and evolving regulation all influence transactions. Another challenge is that investors have attractive alternatives in money-market and fixed-income instruments. That makes transparent disclosure, investor education and a compelling investment proposition increasingly important. Technology has also raised expectations for faster and more convenient transactions. However, technology should complement professional judgement, not replace it. The modern Issuing House must combine digital efficiency with financial expertise and accountability.

How should investors interpret CardinalStone’s role in the Dangote Refinery IPO?

Investors should distinguish between the role of an Issuing House and their individual investment decision. Our responsibility is to facilitate the transaction, provide relevant information and support market access; it is not to guarantee investment returns. Investors should independently assess valuation, financial performance, cash flows, crude supply, refining margins, capital expenditure, debt, expansion plans and dividend prospects. Research can help investors understand these issues, but it should inform, not replace independent investment analysis.

What do CardinalStone’s recent industry recognitions mean to the institution?

Awards are valuable when viewed as recognition of institutional performance rather than an end in themselves. Recognition from Euromoney for M&A and Capital Markets Advisory, alongside the African Banker Debt Deal of the Year recognition for the NBET Power Sector Bond, reflects the breadth of our capabilities. But the real test is the next mandate. Clients expect the same discipline, creativity and execution whether or not an award is attached to a transaction.

How can Nigeria build a stronger capital-market ecosystem?

We need deeper participation, stronger investor education, greater institutional investment, innovative products and continued development of market infrastructure and regulation. More companies should also view the capital market as a strategic source of long-term funding. Issuing Houses have a role in connecting companies seeking capital with investors seeking opportunities, while maintaining high standards of disclosure, governance and execution. A stronger market ultimately requires collaboration among Issuers, regulators, exchanges, intermediaries, investors and technology providers.

Has technology diminished the role of Issuing Houses?

No. Technology has transformed how transactions are originated, distributed and executed, but it has not diminished the role of Issuing Houses. Instead, it has raised expectations for how efficiently and effectively they deliver their expertise. Digital platforms can make applications, information access and transaction processing faster and easier. But technology does not replace strategic thinking, valuation, negotiation, regulatory understanding or stakeholder management. The future belongs to institutions that successfully combine technology with human expertise.

How can Issuing Houses contribute to solving Nigeria’s liquidity challenge?

Liquidity is an ecosystem issue. Issuing Houses can contribute by bringing quality companies and well-structured securities to market, improving disclosure and understanding investor requirements. We also need a broader investor base encompassing pension funds, insurers, asset managers, retail investors and international investors. Products must increasingly accommodate different investment horizons and risk appetites. Ultimately, deeper liquidity will come from confidence, quality securities and a stronger culture of long-term capital formation.

What must change to attract more domestic and international capital?

Investors need opportunities they can understand, risks they can evaluate and confidence in the institutions supporting the market. Nigeria therefore needs continued progress in macroeconomic stability, regulatory predictability, corporate governance, transparency and market infrastructure. The quality of listed companies is equally important. Indigenous investment banks can help bridge local opportunities and international capital by combining knowledge of Nigeria with increasingly global standards of execution.

What does the CardinalStone brand represent in Nigeria’s investment-banking landscape?

We see CardinalStone as an institution built around solving complex financial and strategic problems. Our brand is founded on intellectual capital, market knowledge, relationships and execution capability. Our experience across equity, debt, M&A and capital-markets advisory demonstrates the breadth of our platform. But the CardinalStone brand cannot be defined by trophies. It is defined by what happens when a client gives us a mandate: how deeply we understand the challenge, the quality of our advice and the discipline with which we execute.

What should investors, Issuers and the wider financial community associate with CardinalStone?

We want CardinalStone to be associated with professionalism, intellectual rigour, integrity, innovation and execution. The Dangote Refinery IPO gives us another opportunity to demonstrate these qualities. A transaction of this magnitude requires coordination, attention to detail, investor understanding, regulatory discipline and execution under scrutiny. Beyond this transaction, our objective is to build an institution that evolves with Nigeria’s financial system while remaining anchored to the principles that have built our reputation. Ultimately, the strongest investment- banking brand is one that earns confidence through what its professionals

consistently deliver.