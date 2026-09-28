Uwajeh Honoured as 2026 Outstanding Strategic Communications Personality

The 2026 Marketing Edge Awards has recognised excellence in strategic communications with the presentation of the Outstanding Strategic Communications Personality of the Year award to Ugochukwu Uwajeh.

The recognition honours Uwajeh’s contribution to strategic communications and public relations, as well as his leadership in developing communications strategies that help organisations strengthen reputation, engage stakeholders and connect more effectively with their audiences.

The award was presented at the 2026 Marketing Edge Awards, which brought together leading professionals, brands and organisations across Nigeria’s marketing, advertising, media and communications industry. Reacting to the recognition, Uwajeh expressed appreciation to Marketing Edge and the colleagues, clients, mentors and partners who have been part of his professional journey.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Marketing Edge. Strategic communications has always been about more than putting a message out. It is about understanding the business, understanding people and finding the right way to connect the two.

“I am grateful to the many colleagues, clients, mentors and partners who have contributed to this journey. Communications is a team effort, and I share this recognition with everyone I have had the privilege of working with,” he said.