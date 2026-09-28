NTAC DG Commends Gbajabiamila for Mega Empowerment of 5,000 Surulere Residents

The Director General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corp, Hon Yusuf Buba, has heaped plaudits on the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the kickoff of his mega empowerment to 5,000 Surulere community in Lagos State, on Saturday, 26th of September 2026.

Hon Yusuf Buba who was amongst the dignitaries that witnessed the distribution of empowerment to 5,000 constituents of Surulere inside the National Stadium in Lagos, stressed that such assistants have far reaching impacts in the lives of the people.

Amongst items the DG of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corp saw handed out to the beneficiaries include; e-hailing electric cars, mini buses, tricycles, security patrol vehicles, laptops, and cash grants for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

He prayed for long life in sound health for the President’s Chief of Staff.

The DG who first paid a courtesy call on the COS at his Lagos residence was received and commended on the milestone agreement signed between Nigeria and Jamaica.

This agreement borders on the export of paid labor from Nigeria to Jamaica by the Nigerian Technical Aid Corp.

The COS, in his commendation, reiterated that the agreement has been duly signed by the ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries and will drastically reduce illegal migration, unemployment, and also serve as a revenue earner for Nigeria while adding value to Jamaica.