Envoy Nation Marks Five Years Of Growth In Leicester

The Envoy Nation, a United Kingdom-based Christian church, has marked its fifth anniversary in Leicester, reflecting on its growth from a small gathering of 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic to a congregation of more than 700 members.

The church marked the anniversary on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Leicester, with fasting, prayers, thanksgiving and a love feast.

Founded in September 2021 by 10 people at Bath Lane in Leicester during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has since grown from holding services in a sitting room to using hotel halls and conference centres before establishing a permanent site on Burleys Way, Leicester.

Speaking during the anniversary service, the Senior Pastor of the church, Dr. Dele Osunmakinde, described the five-year journey as one of grace and divine favour.

The pastor, who began his admonition with Christian hymns, including ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past, Our Hope for Years to Come’ and ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness,’ said the growth recorded by the church over the past five years was evidence of God’s faithfulness.

“We thank God for His loving kindness. God has been so kind to us. People will think we started this way. I remember the day we started, 26th September 2021. We started in a sitting room at Bath Lane in Leicester. And today, see what God has done.”

The cleric also commended the church’s directors for their leadership and contribution to the development of the ministry.

Also speaking during the celebration, Pastor Morin Osunmakinde, wife of the senior pastor, joined the service via video call from Nigeria and congratulated the congregation on the milestone.

She expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the church and acknowledged the commitment of members who had supported the ministry from its early days.

“We have truly enjoyed grace, and we have optimised it.”

Pastor Morin also said she could feel the joy of the anniversary celebration despite being outside the United Kingdom, noting that the church had spent the preceding week in prayer, fasting and thanksgiving.

“Thank you for believing in PD and I. Thank you for your commitment and loyalty over the years.”

The celebration ended with the cutting of the anniversary cake and a love feast at the church venue.