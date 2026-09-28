2027: ADC, NDC No Threat To APC, Says House of Reps Candidate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

All Progressives Congress candidate for the Bosso/Paikoro federal Constituency seat election in 2027 in Niger state Alhaji Ibrahim Dada has said that the African Democratic Congress and the National Democratic Congress are no threat to the APC in the state in the 2027 general elections.

Dada whose candidacy was ratified by the high court in Minna last week said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago would be victorious in their elections.

Dada, a former Chairman of Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna, while speaking to newsmen after the court verdict said President Tinubu and Governor Bago had done a lot to turn around the economies of the country and the state to deserve victories in the elections.

Pointing at “massive Infrastructural developments” across the country and in the 25 local government areas of the state, Dada said these projects are enough to justify the reelection of both President Tinubu and Governor Bago.

“The electorate will consider what they have done and other projects ongoing to give them second terms in their offices,” Dada said.

He therefore urged Nigerians to disregard the campaign of calumny against the APC by the leadership of the opposition political parties, saying when most of them were in power they did not do anything to improve the living standards of Nigerians.

He said having won in the courts he would now pursue serious reconciliation with those that dragged him to court because politics is not a do or die matter, adding, “my victory is victory for all”.

Dada urged the youths in his constituency and across the state to shun thuggery which he said tarnishes their image and that of the state.

“My campaign will be peaceful I will not be part of character assassination I will tell the people what I will do for them when I get to the national assembly,” he said.

On his priority for the constituency, Dada disclosed that he would use his constituency project to provide more portable water, access roads and educational institutions, saying “because of our increasing population we need these amenities in more number than we have now”.

Fellow APC member, Alhaji Kabiru Jazzu, had dragged Dada to court over nomination issue.