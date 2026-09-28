NAF Completes Local Reassembly of Two H125 Helicopters

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully completed the local reassembly of its first two H125 helicopters at NAF Base Ikeja, Lagos, following their delivery by Airbus.

In a post on its verified Facebook accounts, the NAF said the local reassembly was conducted with the support of Airbus technical personnel.

“The exercise marks an important milestone in strengthening technical collaboration, facilitating knowledge transfer and enhancing NAF personnel’s practical exposure to the support and maintenance of modern rotary-wing platforms,” the NAF said.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the development as a positive step towards strengthening the NAF’s technical and operational capacity.

He stated: “Beyond acquiring modern platforms, we are committed to developing the knowledge, partnerships and support systems required to maximise their operational value and sustain them throughout their service life.”

The H125 helicopters will provide valuable additional capability for ongoing NAF air operations, including surveillance, tactical mobility and other operational support missions.

The NAF appreciates the continued support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration’s commitment to strengthening national security capabilities continues to support the Service’s fleet modernisation and operational effectiveness.