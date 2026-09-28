Loverboyakin Expands Opportunities for Emerging Entrepreneurs, Investors

Loverboyakin, also known as Akinro Akinyemi Akinrosotu, is expanding his work as an entrepreneur and investor through initiatives focused on mentorship, opportunity, and support for emerging founders. His work centers on helping ambitious innovators develop their ideas, build sustainable businesses, and connect with opportunities for long-term growth.

In 2026, his first seminar brought together more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and resulted in $725,000 in business funding. Building on that momentum, the initiative is continuing to create opportunities for founders seeking mentorship, practical business knowledge, and access to funding.

Led by entrepreneur Akinyemi Akinro, the initiative aims to develop a community of founders working to address economic and social challenges through entrepreneurship. Participants can gain access to structured capacity development, hands-on mentorship, and funding opportunities designed to help promising ideas develop into scalable ventures.

The program is also designed to connect emerging entrepreneurs with experienced professionals, investors, and industry leaders. Through mentorship and practical guidance, participants are encouraged to strengthen their business models, develop their leadership skills, and prepare their ventures for future growth.

Applications remain open throughout the year, with shortlisting scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027, followed by interviews in the third quarter. Selected candidates will participate in a two-week immersive bootcamp before presenting their ventures to investors and industry leaders.

The initiative reflects Loverboyakin’s expanding role in entrepreneurship and investment, while continuing his broader focus on creating opportunities for emerging founders and innovators