Minister: Security Is Fundamental Foundation of National Unity, Shared Prosperity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has said that security is not merely an operational task but the fundamental foundation upon which national unity and shared prosperity are built.

This came as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said that democracy is sustained by peace and unity.

The minister said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolutely committed to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and restoring lasting peace across all regions.

Musa stated this when he joined the Christian faithful, top government officials and members of the diplomatic corps for an inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, Sunday to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the service, themed ‘Anchored on Hope: The Path to Divine Stability and Shared Prosperity,’ formed a major part of the official activities lined up for the national celebration.

Musa delivered the first Scripture reading, focusing his message on faith, national peace and collective security.

Highlighting the imperative of national cohesion and the sacrifices of the nation’s security forces, the minister stated: “As we mark 66 years of our nationhood, our hope for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Nigeria remains unshakeable.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain steadfast, support our men and women in uniform, and unite in faith as we build a nation anchored on divine stability.”

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio offered prayers for the nation, emphasising the need for harmony and concerted national effort towards achieving sustainable peace.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, reiterated the importance of democratic stability as the country prepares for future civic milestones.

“As we look towards the 2027 elections, let us remember that democracy is sustained by peace and unity,” Akume remarked, encouraging citizens to maintain unwavering support for the democratic process.

The service drew key state leaders, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede; the service chiefs; members of the diplomatic community and respected clergy.

The inter-denominational service concluded with the ceremonial cutting of the 66th Independence Anniversary cake by the Minister of Defence and other dignitaries.