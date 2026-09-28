NBA Raises The Alarm Over Plateau Killings, Seeks State Police, Security Reforms

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The four branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Plateau State have condemned the worsening wave of attacks across the state and called for urgent constitutional, security and judicial reforms to halt the persistent loss of lives and property.

Addressing a joint press conference Monday in Jos, the NBA branches in Jos, Bukuru, Pankshin and Shendam described the recent attacks in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bokkos Local Government Areas as a grave indictment of the state’s capacity to fulfil its constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens.

The association lamented the continuing bloodshed despite security measures, noting that terrorists had in some instances attacked communities during curfew hours, killing residents and vigilantes.

It warned that the unchecked violence, displacement of communities and alleged occupation of ancestral lands by attackers pose a serious threat to public confidence, law and order.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent visit to Plateau and his support for the creation of state police, the NBA urged the Federal Government to go further by sponsoring constitutional amendments that would place security on the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby granting state governors greater operational control over security architecture within their states.

The association also called for improved welfare and equipment for security personnel, enhanced border surveillance and the establishment of a military formation in the Pai River Game Reserve area, which it alleged has become a haven for bandits and terrorists operating around the borders of Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States.

The NBA equally acknowledged efforts by the Plateau State Government, including the strengthening of Operation Rainbow, training of neighbourhood watch personnel, procurement of security vehicles and support for state policing initiatives.

However, it urged the state government to further empower Operation Rainbow, enforce the state’s anti-land grabbing law and provide additional support for police formations and forward operating bases.

The lawyers called on local government authorities, traditional rulers and communities to deepen intelligence gathering and lawful collaboration with security agencies, while cautioning citizens against spreading unverified information capable of escalating tensions.

Expressing concern over recurring reports of delayed security responses to attacks, the NBA urged security agencies to regain public trust through professionalism, patriotism and accountability. It also demanded investigations into cases where security personnel allegedly arrived at attack scenes after the assailants had fled.

On the judiciary, the association advocated expedited trials for terrorism-related offences, stiffer sanctions for lawyers who deliberately frustrate criminal proceedings, and greater transparency in the prosecution of terrorism suspects and their sponsors.

The NBA pledged to deploy the expertise of its members in criminal justice, human rights and public-interest litigation to support efforts aimed at securing justice for victims, preserving evidence of atrocities and ensuring accountability for perpetrators.

It maintained that lasting peace in Plateau State can only be achieved through the rule of law, accountability and effective protection of the constitutional right to life, warning that the continued devaluation of human life threatens national unity and public confidence in government institutions.