Katsina Rewards Best Performing Primary School Teacher with Vehicle

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has rewarded the state’s best-performing primary school teacher for 2026 with a brand-new Peugeot 206.

The awardee, Hadiza Nazifi of Bayajidda Memorial Primary School, Daura, received the vehicle from the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Kabir Magaji, at the board’s headquarters.

Presenting the vehicle to the awardee, Magaji said she was recognised as the “Best Primary School Teacher” in the state for her dedication to duty, diligence, resilience, punctuality and outstanding commitment to teaching and learning.

He explained that her selection was endorsed by the award committee as well as internal and external evaluators who assessed her performance.

He added that the initiative was part of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led government to recognise and reward outstanding civil servants, while promoting excellence and professionalism in the state’s public service.

Magaji congratulated the primary school teacher for her achievement and urged her to sustain the standard that earned her the state-wide recognition.

He also called on teachers across the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and contribute to improving the quality of basic education in the state.

Describing teachers as indispensable partners in the development of the education sector and the overall progress of Katsina State, the SUBEB boss warned them against absenteeism