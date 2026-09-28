Four Suspects Linked To Killing Of DSS Officer Arraigned in Anambra

The Department of State Services (DSS) has today arraigned four suspected members of IPOB outlawed group over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of its officer, Ekpeyong Asuquo Owoh.

The suspects were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on terrorism and the kidnapping of a DSS personnel, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The defendants are Michael Okafor, aka Onyechimeleze; Chinedu Joseph Chukwudozie, alias Kante; Chibunna Olisa; and Chigozie Olisa, aka Ability.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to commit acts of terrorism and were involved in the abduction of Owoh, a DSS operative, while he was travelling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Awka, Anambra State.

They were further accused of taking the operative hostage and causing his death in the course of the alleged criminal operation.

The defendants were also accused of belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as well as involvement in activities allegedly linked to terrorism.

In addition, the prosecution alleged that the suspects were involved in the unlawful possession of firearms, including AK-47 and pump-action rifles, in connection with the alleged offences.

The charges followed investigations into the circumstances surrounding the abduction and killing of the DSS operative and the alleged activities of the defendants.

Security sources revealed that Owoh disappeared on 23rd February, 2022 along Orlu Road, Ihiala LGA, Anambra State while en route Awka town in a silver-colored Pontiac vibe.

“The DSS has continued to intensify its intelligence-led operations and prosecution of individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country, with this particular case involving its personnel, it is hoped that justice will prevail”, stated a source.