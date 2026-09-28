Eno: I’ll Never Disrespect My Predecessors

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has vowed to always respect his predecessors, especially Deacon Udom Emmanuel, as well as other leaders in the State.

Speaking at the second memorial service in honour of his departed wife and First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Eno, held at All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, the governor said his upbringing and orientation of respect would eternally live in him.

He said his response to the request by the Paramount Ruler of ONNA Local Government Area to intervene in some industries in the area which have folded up, during the commissioning of 14. Km road, had nothing to do with his predecessor, but their owners.

He warned mischief makers to desist from attempting to cause a rift between him, his administration and any past leader.

“I want to make a clarification. We went to ONNA the other day to commission a project, and we went to do that project to honour of my Boss. For me, I believed it was something to be thankful for — to inherit a project started by my boss and finishing it.

“Two things: before I made that statement.I had already said government had no hand in those factories, so you cannot just be jumping into people’s businesses when they have not invited you.

“I never ever, standing on this altar of God where I have preached for over 20 years, mentioned or had Udom Emmanuel in mind. It didn’t even connect to him because he is not a shareholder in that business.

“Let me say this for the last time: I will never have a problem with my predecessor. I have shown, both privately and publicly, the respect I have for Deacon Udom Emmanuel,” he added.

In his tribute to the departed wife, he said though no longer physically present, the evidence of her life will abound for ever.