Elijah Warns Super Eagles Against Underestimating Guinea-Bissau 

*As ‘Daman Miracle’ member insists no more minnows in African football as Eagles land in Bissau

Duro Ikhazuagbewith agency report

Ahead of Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Guinea-Bissau, a former Nigerian midfielder, Sam Elijah, has warned the Super Eagles against underestimating the hosts’ Djurtus who are leading Group L on goals difference.

Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus went away to Zanzibar to beat 2027 AFCON co-hosts Tanzania 2-0 in their opening game of the campaign last Friday.

Now, the Djurtus are dreaming of consolidating with victory against Super Eagles who came from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1 same Friday in Uyo.

But Elijah told allnigeriasoccer.com yesterday that Super Eagles can only underestimate Guinea-Bissau tomorrow at their own peril.

“There are no more minnows when it comes to football in Africa and the world. It is the way you prepare yourself that you will get result, “ observed Elijah, a member of Nigeria’s 1989 Flying Eagles that came back from 4-1 to tie the U20 World Cup quarterfinal game with Russia 4-4 and won on penalty shootouts.

Elijah insisted that even as he is happy with the result, Super Eagles handlers need to reassess their approach ahead of the encounter with Guinea-Bissau.

“The match against Madagascar is an eye opener and a match that we should go back to the drawing board and start all over again,” Elijah said as a matter of fact. If you look at the performance, it is not in the high level but my joy and happiness is that we got our three points.”

Elijah called on Coach Eric Chelle to step up preparations, both technically and tactically, describing the upcoming match as a must-win encounter for Nigeria.

“So the preparation should on top gear by the coach, technically and tactically. The boys must come out highly committed and determined. It is a must win match for us. We need to approach the match with all diligence,” Elijah said.

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle and his wards who departed Uyo at 3pm yesterday afternoon, touched down in Guinea-Bissau’s capital city Bissau around 8pm last night.

Media Officer of the team, Promise Efoghe, confirmed that the team will have a feel of the 15,000-capacity Estádio 24 de Setembro this evening at about same time they will meet the hosts on Tuesday.

Guinea-Bissau’s 2-0 over Tanzania has put them on top despite having same three points as the Super Eagles. Both Madagascar and Tanzania are without any point yet. Tanzania have qualified automatically as co-hosts.

Only the winner of the Group L standing will qualify for the AFCON to be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.