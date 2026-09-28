Brief Essentials Launches Online Bra Size Calculator

Brief Essentials has announced the public launch of its online Bra Size Calculator and Fit Quiz, developed to help more women understand their bra fit and find suitable sizes from the comfort of their homes. The digital tools combine specialist fitting knowledge, research and technology to make bra-fit guidance more accessible to women.

Many women continue to wear bras that feel uncomfortable, provide inadequate support or no longer fit as their bodies change. Yet access to knowledgeable fitting assistance remains limited, particularly for women who prefer to shop online or cannot visit a physical store.

Brief Essentials created the two digital tools to help address that gap. The Bra Size Calculator guides users through taking the measurements needed to estimate their bra size. The Fit Quiz helps women who already know the size they wear assess whether their current bra fits properly by identifying common problems involving the band, cups, straps and overall support.

“Bra fit is not always straightforward, and many women have lived with discomfort for so long that they assume it is normal,” said Seun Tayo-Balogun, founder of Brief Essentials. “We combined our fitting experience, customer insights, research and technology to make reliable guidance available to more women, wherever they are.”

She added that the tools are intended to give women a useful starting point while helping them make more informed purchasing decisions.

Since launching in 2011, Brief Essentials has been at the forefront of taking lingerie shopping online in Nigeria. The specialist retailer has used education, fitting guidance, extended sizing and customer support to address some of the challenges associated with buying a highly personal, fit- dependent product online.

The Bra Size Calculator and Fit Quiz extend that work by giving customers access to support before they make a purchase. A woman who does not know her size can use the calculator, while someone experiencing discomfort in her current bra can use the Fit Quiz to identify possible fitting problems and understand what may need to change.

The tools also recognise that bra sizing can differ across brands and styles. Measurements provide a starting point, but factors such as bra construction, band fit, cup volume and the level of support required can influence how an individual bra fits.

“Our goal is not simply to sell bras,” Tayo-Balogun said. “It is to help women understand fit, make better choices and feel properly supported. Technology allows us to extend that expertise beyond a physical fitting room.”

The Brief Essentials Bra Size Calculator and Fit Quiz are available online through the company’s website www.briefessentials.com or at www.fitsizeguide.com