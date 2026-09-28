2027: APC Youth Group Pledges to Mobilise 20m Votes for Tinubu

Linus Aleke in Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group, the Renewed Hope for Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative (RHYDEI), has pledged to mobilise 20 million votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the official unveiling of RHYDEI at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja over the weekend, the National Coordinator of the initiative, Prince Abayomi Johnson Odeniran, said the group would deliver 20 million votes to President Tinubu across all 774 local government areas (LGAs).

Odeniran also unveiled plans to partner with the Federal Government agencies to create no fewer than one million jobs before the 2027 general elections.

He assured President Tinubu that he had nothing to worry about, saying RHYDEI was ready and fully prepared to work for his re-election.

“RHYDEI is ready and fully prepared to work for your return and to secure your second term in office. We shall take Renewed Hope to every ward in the 774 LGAs, from Sokoto to Bayelsa, and from Borno to Lagos.”

He commended the President for what he described as efforts to save the country through the removal of the fuel subsidy and the dismantling of the alleged cabal behind it, as well as for stabilising the economy and restoring hope to young Nigerians.

Odeniran also criticised those he accused of paying dollars to an American law firm to embarrass President Tinubu during the ongoing 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

“Some people thought they could disgrace him. A father that we all know as Mr Privatisation paid dollars, not to Nigeria, but to a wealthy American law firm just to hunt our father. They wanted to embarrass him.

“The whole world celebrated him because you cannot disgrace a man whom God has graced. We will not allow anyone to use dollars or propaganda to pull our father down. We are his foot soldiers. Online and offline, we will stand and defend him,” Odeniran said.

According to him, RHYDEI would partner with Federal Government agencies to ensure that at least one million young Nigerians benefit from skills acquisition programmes, grants and loans before the 2027 elections.

“We will show them that Renewed Hope is working,” he said.

He added that the initiative would establish a network of 10,000 trained youth ambassadors across the states to explain and promote what the group considers the achievements of the Tinubu administration on the streets, on social media and in markets.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of coordinators for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).