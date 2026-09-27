Gov Oyebanji Dissolves Boards, Terminates Appointment of Political Appointees

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the immediate dissolution of boards, commissions, and parastatals in the State, as well as the termination of appointment of all political appointees.

Those affected by the termination include Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, and Technical Assistants.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the decision became imperative in view of the gradual winding down of the Governor’s first term in office, ahead of the inauguration of his second term scheduled for October 16, 2026.

However, chairmen and members of statutory boards are not affected by the dissolution. These include the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Civil Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, and Judicial Service Commission.

Similarly, the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions remain intact, in line with earlier directives by the Governor.

The Chairmen of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Local Government Service Commission, and Teaching Service Commission are to remain in office, although their respective boards stand dissolved.

Also exempted from the termination of appointments are the Directors-General and Technical Advisors to the Governor.

Governor Oyebanji expressed appreciation to the affected appointees for their diverse contributions to the success of his administration and their service to the State. He wished them continued success in their future endeavours.