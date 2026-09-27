Tinubu Felicitates Bishop Oyedepo At 72

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, on his 72nd birthday on September 27, 2026.

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the Oyedepo family, Living Faith Church Worldwide, the Christian community and millions of Bishop Oyedepo’s admirers in celebrating a life devoted to faith, service, leadership and human development.

Tinubu acknowledged Bishop Oyedepo’s remarkable contributions to the moral and spiritual development of individuals and communities, particularly his consistent emphasis on integrity, discipline, diligence, responsibility and excellence.

He noted the Bishop’s longstanding advocacy for values that strengthen families, institutions, and nations, and his message of hope, purpose, and personal responsibility, which has resonated with people across Nigeria and beyond.

The president commended Bishop Oyedepo’s significant contributions to education and human-capital development through institutions such as Covenant University and Landmark University, which have provided platforms for academic excellence, leadership development, entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to Tinubu, “Bishop Oyedepo’s influence extends beyond the pulpit into education, publishing, leadership development and humanitarian service, with the Living Faith Church maintaining a significant international presence across Africa and other parts of the world.

“For over four decades of ministry, Bishop Oyedepo has become a prominent Nigerian voice on faith, leadership, integrity, education and human development, with his books and teachings reaching audiences across national and continental boundaries.

“Bishop Oyedepo has devoted decades to preaching faith, promoting integrity and encouraging excellence, while investing substantially in education and the development of human capacity. His commitment to building lives, institutions and communities has given his ministry a significant national and international footprint.

“I especially salute Bishop Oyedepo for the social-development initiatives, including schools, healthcare facilities, and humanitarian interventions, associated with his ministry and the David Oyedepo Foundation’s support for education and people in need.

“On this auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday, I celebrate his life of service and pray that Almighty God will continue to grant him wisdom, strength, good health and renewed grace as he advances the cause of faith, education, morality and human development.

“I wish Bishop Oyedepo many more years of fulfilment, good health and continued service to God and humanity.”

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