HALEC 2026: Young Girls Dare to Reimagine Africa

Funmi Ogundare

The Hannah Agunkejoye Leadership Essay Competition (HALEC) is set to hold its third edition in 2026, with a renewed focus on creativity, innovation, technology and community development among secondary school girls in Lagos and Ogun states.

Organised by the Ladies Helpline Initiative, HALEC was established to create a platform where young girls can develop their voices, express their ideas, engage with issues affecting their communities and begin to see themselves as capable leaders and problem-solvers.

The 2026 edition will challenge participants with the thought-provoking essay topic: ‘If I Could Change One Thing in My Community, What Would I Create to Make Africa Better?’

The question is designed to move girls beyond simply identifying problems to thinking critically about solutions they can create.

According to the organisers, the 2026 edition is built around the belief that Africa’s future will not only be shaped by the leaders of today, but also by the ideas, creativity and innovations of young people who are being empowered today.

Speaking on the vision behind the competition, Hannah Agunkejoye, Convener of HALEC, said the initiative is intended to help young girls understand that their voices and ideas have value.

“We want girls to understand that they do not have to wait until they become adults before they begin to contribute to the development of their communities. A girl can have an idea today that can become a solution tomorrow. HALEC gives them the opportunity to think, express themselves, create and begin to see themselves as leaders.”

HALEC has evolved significantly since its first edition in 2022.

The inaugural edition, held at the American Corner in Ikeja, challenged participants to reflect on leadership and governance through the topic, ‘Three Most Important Things I Would Do As a First Lady of My State’.

The second edition expanded the conversation to the digital space, focusing on ‘The Role of Digital Skills in Shaping the Future of the Girl Child in Africa’. The programme brought attention to the growing importance of digital literacy and technology in creating opportunities for girls and young women.

The 2026 edition takes the next step by asking girls to combine leadership, creativity, technology and problem-solving.

Rather than simply asking young people to identify challenges around them, HALEC 2026 asks them a more powerful question: What would you create to solve them?

The organisers believe this approach can help nurture a generation of girls who are not only educated but also confident enough to imagine solutions, communicate their ideas and take action.

The essay competition will culminate in the Young Girls Leadership Summit, scheduled to hold on 29 October 2026 in Lagos, bringing together an expected 200 secondary school girls.

The summit themed, ‘Create. Innovate. Lead: Girls Shaping the Future of Africa’ will provide an interactive platform for young girls to learn from women leaders, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and other role models.

The programme will feature leadership and innovation conversations, digital skills engagement, mentoring, interactive sessions, recognition of HALEC winners and opportunities for participants to connect with women who are making an impact in different sectors.

The organisers also hope to provide scholarships, digital learning opportunities, educational resources and other forms of support to deserving participants through partnerships with organisations and individuals committed to girls’ education and empowerment.

As HALEC prepares for its third edition, the organisers are inviting organisations, corporate bodies, foundations, educational institutions, development organisations, technology companies, media organisations and individuals to partner with the initiative.

Support may be provided through sponsorship, scholarships, laptops and tablets, digital training, learning resources, mentorship, media support, transportation, educational materials and other in-kind contributions.

The organisers emphasise that the initiative is not simply seeking financial sponsorship for an event, but partnerships that can create meaningful opportunities for girls.

“When we invest in a girl’s idea, we are investing in a potential solution to a problem in her community. When we give her access to knowledge, technology, mentorship and opportunity, we are helping to prepare her to participate meaningfully in Africa’s future,” Agunkejoye added.

With each edition, HALEC is gradually developing beyond an annual essay competition into a broader platform for girls’ leadership, creativity, innovation and digital empowerment.

The long-term vision is to build a community where young girls can continue to learn, connect with mentors, access opportunities and develop the confidence to turn their ideas into impact.

The organisers believe that the future requires young women who can do more than follow existing paths—they must be encouraged to think differently, create boldly, innovate responsibly and lead confidently.

Choose Milk Launches National Essay Competition

The Choose Milk Campaign, a national initiative focused on strengthening consumer education and awareness about milk and dairy products, has announced an essay competition for primary school pupils across Enugu, Kaduna, Lagos, Rivers, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This maiden edition is open to pupils in Primary 4 to 6, aged 9 to 11, and will run from September 15 to October 31, 2026. The initiative aims to educate children on the importance of understanding milk and making informed dairy choices, while encouraging them to share their knowledge with peers and family.

Announcing the competition, Mr. Lars Jensen, Senior Project Manager, Danish Dairy Board, emphasised that the initiative was aimed at helping children and parents develop a better understanding of the difference between milk and creamers and the role of milk in children’s nutrition.

“Children are not only consumers; they are also important voices within the home and can influence the choices their families make. Through this competition, we want to equip pupils with simple, practical knowledge that helps them understand the difference between milk and creamers and appreciate the nutritional value of milk. When children learn to make informed choices early, they can carry that knowledge into their homes and communities,” Jensen said.

To participate, interested pupils are required to write a short letter addressed to their school’s headmaster or headmistress on the topic: ‘How Students in My School Can Differentiate Between Milk and Creamers’.

The letter should include the pupil’s name, gender, age, class, school name and school location and entries submitted through a dedicated link.

According to the organisers, the competition will be extended to additional states as the three-year Choose Milk Campaign progresses. It is part of the broader Choose Milk Campaign, launched by stakeholders from the Danish Dairy Board, European Union in partnership with the Federal Government to help Nigerian households make informed dairy choices through consumer education and greater awareness of the nutritional benefits of milk and the differences between authentic milk and creamers.