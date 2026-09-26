Nigerian-born Broadcaster, Edoki Named Community Radio Awards Finalist

Nigerian-born broadcaster, Richard Edoki, has emerged as one of the finalists for the 2026 Community Radio Awards in the United Kingdom, following recognition for his contribution to community engagement and cross-cultural understanding in Cornwall.

Edoki, a volunteer broadcaster with CHBN Radio, a community and hospital radio station based in Cornwall, was recognised for using conversation, storytelling and advocacy to build trust, confidence and engagement across the county’s diverse communities.

His recognition comes as the Community Radio Awards marks its 10th anniversary of celebrating excellence among presenters, volunteers, producers and stations across the UK.

The 2026 finalists were announced ahead of the national Community Radio Awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 24, following the National Community Radio Conference hosted by the UK Community Radio Network.

Edoki’s recognition also followed an award presented to him by the Devon and Cornwall Police Positive Action Team as part of its annual celebration of community leaders, volunteers, ambassadors and partner organisations.

The award recognised individuals whose lived experiences, platforms and authentic voices have inspired others and contributed to positive change within their communities.

According to the organisers, the recognition formed part of the police force’s broader efforts to build stronger relationships, encourage dialogue and promote a policing service in which more people feel represented.

Edoki was specifically recognised for his work in using broadcasting and community storytelling to connect people from different cultural backgrounds across Cornwall.

As host of African Vibe With RichyBongo on CHBN Radio, Edoki presents a programme dedicated to showcasing African culture and heritage to Cornish audiences.

The programme provides a platform for African diaspora voices, culture and lived experiences that are often underrepresented in mainstream regional media.

Through the programme, Edoki brings African music, stories, perspectives and cultural experiences to a wider audience while promoting greater understanding between African communities and the wider Cornish population.

His work reflects the broader role of community radio in giving a voice to groups and individuals whose experiences may not receive significant representation in mainstream media.

Commenting on the 10th anniversary of the Community Radio Awards, Chair of the Community Radio Awards, Rebecca Steers, said the occasion provided an opportunity to recognise the people and stations contributing to their communities across the UK.

“As we celebrate the tenth year of the Community Radio Awards, it is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the people and stations that make community radio such a powerful force for good across the UK.

“Being named as a finalist is a significant achievement and reflects the dedication, creativity and passion that volunteers, presenters and teams bring to serving their communities. We are proud to celebrate their success and look forward to welcoming the sector together for this special anniversary year,” she said.

The awards ceremony will bring together volunteers, presenters, producers, station managers and supporters from across the country to celebrate achievements in the sector and mark a decade of the awards.

The winners will be announced at the national awards ceremony on October 24, following the National Community Radio Conference.