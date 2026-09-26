Anambra’s Debts:  Peter Obi and Danger of Single Story

Chike Anyaonu

In her landmark 2009 TED Talk, Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie warned of “the danger of a single story”. She argued that reducing complex realities to one-dimensional narrative robs people of dignity, equity, and peculiarity. Nearly two decades later, this warning resonates with striking relevance in Nigeria’s polity, particularly in the construction of NDC presidential candidate and former governor Peter Obi’s fiscal legacy in Anambra State.

For over a decade, Nigerians have been sold a singular narrative: that the former governor exited office with billions in savings and zero debts for the state. It was a parable of administrative purity in a country where corruption is the default expectation. The story was seductive because it offered relief from cynicism; it allowed Obi’s supporters to believe that good governance is not only possible but was already achieved.

But a single story, no matter how flattering, eventually meets the inconvenient force of facts. And now, the books have been opened. What emerges is not necessarily a story of villainy or corruption, but certainly one of disingenuous, non-transparent incompleteness: debts undisclosed, accounts unmentioned, and handovers that listed assets but concealed liabilities.

This piece is thus an invitation to fuller truth. Yes, the danger of a single story does not end when that story belongs to someone you admire; it only shifts from erasing what was bad to obscuring what is complicated. Let’s now take a closer look at the narrative that was polished to perfection for over a decade.

Peter Obi, as former governor of Anambra State, left office in 2014. The claim became gospel in political discourse that he departed with N75 billion, or was it $156 million, or perhaps N86.7 billion, in savings, allegedly without leaving behind any trace of debt. For years, this single story carried the weight of administrative virtue and fiscal responsibility.

However, stories, even celebrated ones, have a habit of crumbling under the scrutiny with facts. Recently, the Anambra State Government, through Commissioners for Finance Izuchukwu Okafor and Information Law Mefor, disclosed what had remained conspicuously absent from the public record for twelve years: as of June 30, 2026, Anambra State still carries an outstanding external loan burden of $92.35 million, equivalent to N127.37 billion, incurred during and carried into the Obi administration.

Eight distinct facilities, ranging from the $48.33 million Malaria Control Booster Project with $37.34 million outstanding, to the $37.89 million Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project with $34.86 million still due, continue to attract monthly deductions from the state’s Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations. Hundreds of millions of naira are expended each month to service debts taken thirteen years previously.

Yet, a debt dropped, accessed, and utilised remains a debt taken by the governor in office. This is the uncomfortable arithmetic that no amount of rhetorical flourish can dissolve. Public finance operates on principles older than the nations themselves: debts contracted by the executive are debts borne by the state. The eight World Bank and related external facilities attributed to Obi’s tenure, including Fadama programmes, health initiatives, education projects, and community development loans, were not federal gifts to Anambra. They were state-level facilities facilitated through the administration then in power, disbursed into state accounts, and utilised for state purposes.

The distinction matters profoundly. A World Bank facility facilitated for the state and drawn down is a state debt, not a federal subsidy. Subsequent governments inherit both the benefits and the obligations. Yet, here lies the central contradiction: if Obi truly left N75 billion in savings as he claimed, those funds would have been accessible to service or liquidate the liabilities before handover. The absence of such liquidation, and the continued servicing of these debts under successive administrations, suggests either that the savings never existed in the manner claimed, or that they existed separately from the mechanisms required to address the liabilities.

Both possibilities undermine the foundational claim of a debt-free exit and transparent legacy. The contrast provided by the current Soludo administration is instructive. Governor Chukwuma Soludo, himself a former central banker and economist, recently rejected a World Bank loan offer on grounds that the terms were unfavourable and would risk creating a debt trap for Anambra in the future. Other governors across the federation opened their arms in warm reception of that loan regardless of its future implications. This decision, turning down readily available financing precisely because of its long-term consequences for the state’s fiscal sustainability, sets a benchmark for what responsible fiscal stewardship demands.

Soludo’s administration has stated it has not borrowed from any commercial bank since taking office, yet continues servicing the inherited debts as mandatory FAAC deductions. Through disciplined fiscal management, they report reducing the burden by over 83%.

The implication is that a governor who refuses to contract debts he cannot service within his tenure leaves a cleaner slate for his successor. This is accountable leadership, whereby you do not borrow against your successor’s future revenue streams unless you have ensured those revenues will be available when payment falls due.

But into this accounting gap steps another claim, this one emerging only after the debt question was raised by the current state government. Obi’s defence now includes reference to First Bank Account No. 2018779464, purportedly holding N2.13 billion designated as an ecological fund at the UNIZIK branch, a detail, supporters say, that proves substantial reserves were left behind.

This defence collapses under basic scrutiny. If N2 billion in project-tied savings existed, why was it not captured in the handover note delivered to the succeeding administration in 2014? Handover notes, in Nigerian public service, serve as legal and administrative bridges between regimes. They are meant to disclose both assets and liabilities, not selectively present one while omitting the other.

The state counters that the account in question is an IGR-Consolidated Revenue Account that never carried the alleged balance. So, where is the money Mr Obi revealed was in a dedicated First Bank Plc account? Regardless of which version prevails, the timing of the revelation is telling: the account details emerged only after the debt disclosure forced a defensive posture.

This is being smart by half, as claiming savings in a commercial bank account only after the liability question becomes unavoidable is an afterthought, not transparency.

Interestingly, a popular suggestion advanced by a news anchor personality in one of the television stations and various pro-Obi analysts proposes deducting the N127 billion debt from the claimed $156 million in savings, so that the ledger will balance. This proposition represents an aberration in public finance accounting.

Public accounting does not operate on net-off logic. Savings and debts occupy separate columns on the ledger. A governor who declares “I left N75 billion in savings” while simultaneously contracting N127 billion in undisclosed liabilities is not presenting a balanced fiscal picture; he is presenting two disconnected facts that, when combined, reveal a deficit position.

The attempt to subtract one from the other is not accounting; it is rhetoric, masquerading as mathematics.

That’s because assets do not automatically liquidate liabilities. A treasury with N75 billion sitting idle while N127 billion in debt obligations accumulate elsewhere is still a treasury that has failed to address its indebtedness. The state of Anambra continues paying for those loans long after Obi departed office as governor, a measurable reality, regardless of how one chooses to frame the historical narrative.

Of course, governance is a continuum, but accountability requires discontinuity in disclosure. Each administration must account for what it inherited and what it left behind as complete pictures, not curated fragments. What Anambra State, and indeed Nigeria, requires now is not more defensive posturing by Mr. Peter Obi but radical transparency. There is need to publish all loan agreements signed between 2006 and 2014, including disbursement dates, repayment schedules, interest terms, and utilisation certificates showing where funds physically went. Also, a forensic audit of First Bank Account No. 2018779464 from 2011 to the present, should be conducted by independent auditors. And the reconciliation of the handover note delivered in 2014 against actual financial positions at that moment is imperative.

In the end, a debt utilised is a debt taken. An undisclosed liability remains a liability regardless of when it surfaces. Savings do not cancel debts in public accounting, as they represent separate line items that together determine whether a stewardship ended in surplus or deficit. As Peter Obi seeks to contest for national office, the question of his Anambra record transcends local politics. It speaks to a fundamental principle: leaders must account for the full consequences of their decisions, not just the portions that reflect favourably on them.

*Anyaonu is Council Member, International Center for Human Development And Rule Of Law.