Davido to Thrill Fans with ‘Oriade: The Residency’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Barely two months after dropping his sixth studio album, Oriadé, superstar, Davido has announced a three-night festival taking place at the newly refurbished Lagos’ National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.

Taking to social media to share the news alongside an electrifying video trailer, OBO could not hide his excitement for the concert.

For Davido, this residency is deeply personal. Dubbed “ORIADÉ: The Residency,” The singer, in an interview with CNN further discussed the Oriadé, scheduled for December 17, 18 and 19, 2026, marking his 15th anniversary in music and celebrating his latest album.

The residency doubles as the first live Nigerian performance of his sixth studio album. Davido said his 2025 African tour reignited his connection to home fans and inspired the Lagos residency concept. According to him, the decision to anchor a major music event on home soil was rooted in both personal inspiration and a broader vision for Afrobeats.

Davido cited Bad Bunny’s 30-date Puerto Rico residency last year as a blueprint for turning the Lagos shows into a cultural and economic moment. Davido explains what sparked the residency idea, saying the seed was planted during his 2025 African tour, his first time performing across the wider continent in eight years.

The experience reconnected him with something he felt had been missing. “Me just being home just gave me so much inspiration,” he said. “This kind of feels better doing it from where you’re actually from. I don’t ever want to take that kind of break again away from my fans back home.” Davido said. “The country made money, he made money, he promoted his culture. So that’s kind of where my head is at.”

Lagos already draws large crowds during December, when diaspora Nigerians and international visitors flock to the city for what is widely known as “Detty December.” Davido hopes the residency gives fans a further reason to visit and puts the city on the radar of those who have never been. “The talent in Lagos is mind-bl.owing,” he said.

“Talent is like water in Lagos.” National Theatre and the wider message, the choice of venue carries symbolic weight. The newly renovated National Theatre holds a significant place in Nigeria’s entertainment history, and Davido described it in terms that reflect its cultural stature. It’s like our own MSG (Madison Square Garden) kind of thing,” he said.

“It’s very important that we show the outside world that we have these kinds of facilities in Africa as well. We’re really showing people that we can do this ourselves.” Davido also acknowledged that performing at home does not always match the financial returns of international shows. Even so, the singer argued that established artistes owe it to their roots to bring the same ambition home.

“Everybody’s going to get a hit and run to America, run to the UK, run to the Middle East and do shows,” he said. “But I feel like bringing everything back home is very important for the culture. We might not get paid as much as we get paid overseas.” His message to fellow artistes was equally direct: “Don’t forget where you started. These are the fans. If not for these fans, we wouldn’t be here.”

This year alone, Davido has already made his Coachella debut, surprised the crowd with Adekunle Gold, and landed on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 soundtrack alongside Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado. Fans can expect three unforgettable evenings packed with sonic renditions of tracks off Oriadé, classic career-defining hits, and guest appearances from featured collaborators.