2027: Rivers Women Mobilise for Greater Participation in Elections

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Women in Rivers State have been urged to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), participate actively in elections and protect their votes from the polling unit through the collation process.

The call was made by one of the leaders of Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS), Dr. Nancy Chidi Nwankwo, during the group’s monthly prayer meeting in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Nwankwo said the group had continued to sensitise and mentor women across various local government areas on the importance of political participation and the role of the PVC in enabling citizens to participate in decisions on who governs them.

She urged women who were yet to obtain their voter cards to do so and advised those who already had them to keep the cards safe and use them responsibly during elections.

According to her, “women should not exchange their votes for temporary material benefits, but should consider the longer-term implications of their choices at the ballot box”.

Nwankwo also urged women to encourage their children, families and communities to reject electoral violence and promote peaceful participation during elections.

“We have spoken to our women and taught them to be disciples of peace. Vote in your home, talk to your husbands, children and neighbours. Encourage them to participate,” she said.

She added that women had been encouraged to vote according to their conscience rather than along partisan lines.

Speaking on the spiritual dimension of the gathering, Dr Queen Karibi-Botoye urged the women to remain prayerful and thankful, particularly in the face of personal and societal challenges.

She said the theme of the session, ‘Look Up to God’, was intended to encourage participants to replace anxiety with prayer, supplication and thanksgiving.

Also speaking, one of the organisation’s leaders, Tekena Wokoma, said women should complement government efforts by developing their own capacities and seeking opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

She encouraged the women to explore available support for businesses, farming and other economic activities rather than relying solely on government assistance.

Similarly, Dr. Ayara Margaret, coordinator for Abua/Odual, said the organisation had placed emphasis on skills acquisition and economic empowerment as part of its programmes for women.

According to her, the women had been encouraged to acquire practical skills that would enable them to support their families, establish businesses and contribute to community development.

She said the combination of prayer, skills development and confidence-building had helped some participants apply the knowledge gained to their businesses and community activities.

The organisation reiterated that women’s empowerment, peaceful civic participation and voter education remained important components of its programmes in Rivers State.