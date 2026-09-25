 PLATEAU STATE: IT’S TIME TO ACT

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, is hereby urged, in keeping with the highest standards of public responsibility, to address the ongoing violence and killings directed against Plateau indigenes. These acts are not only unacceptable; they constitute a direct assault on the safety, dignity, and constitutional rights of the affected communities. Plateau indigenes must be afforded full protection through effective security deployment, prompt investigation of incidents, and decisive enforcement of the law so that they are no longer exposed to further harm.

Accordingly, I call upon all meaningful stakeholders to act in concert to restore and sustain peace in Plateau State. This includes the federal and state governments, security agencies, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and community representatives. They should convene urgently to coordinate security strategies, strengthen early-warning mechanisms, and implement community-based conflict prevention measures. Traditional and community leaders must be engaged to reinforce local peace structures, while civil society should support dialogue, reconciliation, and credible reporting.

A lasting peace will not be achieved through statements alone. It will require coordinated action, measurable security outcomes, and sustained commitment from every responsible actor.

Al Amin Gamandi, alamingamandi@gmail.com