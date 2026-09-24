Imo: Court Hears Suit Seeking To Stop Relocation Of Ideato Constituency Collation Centre

The Federal High Court in Abuja has commenced proceedings in a suit filed by concerned residents of Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State, challenging an alleged plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to relocate the constituency’s collation centre from Urualla in Ideato North Local Government Area of the State to Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area ahead of the 2027 general election.

The suit, instituted by Chief Chinaemerem Udorji and Faith Umeh, has INEC and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as defendants.

The plaintiffs were asking the court to halt the proposed relocation, which they contended was being pursued without adequate consultation with stakeholders in the constituency and on the basis of what they described as a purported security report which authenticity and basis was questionable.

They were also seeking appropriate scrutiny of the conduct of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Isa Magaji, and some officials of thr commission over the circumstances surrounding the alleged decision.

In an affidavit filed in support of their application, the plaintiffs stated that Ideato North and Ideato South Local Government Areas constitute the Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State and that Urualla has historically served as the collation centre for presidential and National Assembly elections in the federal constituency.

According to the affidavit, the plaintiffs became aware on September 21, 2026, of an alleged plan to move the collation centre from Urualla to another location in Ideato South.

They further alleged that the proposed relocation was being pursued by partisan interests for electoral advantage. The allegation was part of the plaintiffs’ case before the court and remained to be determined by the court.

The plaintiffs also alleged that INEC officials who purportedly assessed the situation did not undertake adequate engagement with stakeholders in the constituency before the alleged recommendation was made.

They specifically claimed that the officials stayed in Owerri during their assignment and relied on information allegedly supplied by partisan actors rather than conducting an independent assessment within the constituency.

The affidavit stated that the plaintiffs believed the purported security justification for the relocation required judicial scrutiny, particularly because, according to them, there was no consultation with relevant stakeholders in Ideato Federal constituency before the alleged decision was reached.

The plaintiffs were, therefore, asking the court to intervene and prevent INEC from implementing the proposed relocation pending the determination of the substantive issues raised in the suit.

They were also challenging the legal basis upon which INEC allegedly sought to alter the established location of the Ideato Federal Constituency collation centre, arguing that the commission had no authority to unilaterally alter the relevant arrangement in the manner complained of.

The plaintiffs maintained that the case was not about partisan political interest but about transparency, due process, stakeholder consultation and public confidence in the administration of the 2027 elections.

They urged the court to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged relocation and determine whether INEC followed the applicable legal and administrative procedures.

The matter is now before the Federal High Court, where the competing positions of the parties will be considered.

The plaintiffs are being represented in the suit as citizens and registered voters of Ideato North who said they were directly affected by any decision concerning the administration and collation of elections in the Ideato Federal Constituency.

They were asking the court to protect the integrity of the electoral process in Ideato land and ensure that any decision affecting the location of the constituency’s collation centre is taken transparently, lawfully and after appropriate consultation with relevant stakeholders.