Golden Fertilizer Remains Farmers’ Choice As Testimonies Attest to Its Superior Quality

Golden Fertilizer, a leading agricultural input brand in Nigeria and a Business Entity of FMN Agro Ltd, has reinforced its position as a trusted partner to Nigerian farmers, as growers share positive experiences from using the brand across their farms.

Popularly known as ‘The Farmers’ Friend,’ Golden Fertilizer has built its relationship with farmers around the delivery of quality crop nutrition solutions that support productivity and help growers derive greater value from their farms.

For farmers, the true value of any agricultural input is measured on the field in the health of their crops, the quality of their produce and the confidence they have going into each harvest.

Recent testimonials from farmers across communities including James Zubairu, Sadatu Abubakar and Usman Musa, provide further validation of that relationship, with the farmers pointing to visible crop performance and positive farm outcomes following their use of Golden Fertilizer.

Sharing his experience, James Zubairu spoke positively about the performance on his farm,

describing the outcome after using Golden Fertilizer: “Sincerely speaking, we have seen the blessing in it and we have also seen how beautiful the farm came out. Golden Fertilizer is the original fertilizer we know. The farm is good and beautiful,” Zubairu noted.

Similarly, Usman Musa recommended Golden Fertilizer to other farmers seeking quality yields and results from their farms, pointing to his experience with the product and the quality of produce achieved.

“I would like to advise fellow farmers that any farmer who wants to farm and really see results should use Golden Fertilizer. It will give you more quality and also boost your farm. Your farm will be good, and you will get good and plenty of farm produce,” Musa remarked.

For Sadatu Abubakar, the results were evident not only to her but also to others around her:

“The truth is, this fertilizer that was given to us from the company is very good. Anyone who sees our beans produce admires it. Just like when they see our maize plants, people ask us where we get it from,” Abubakar said.

The experiences of the three farmers demonstrate the importance of dependable agricultural inputs to growers whose productivity and livelihoods are closely connected to the performance of every

planting season.

Commenting on the testimonials, the General Manager, Great Agri Input Ltd (GAIL), Mr. Tayo Ilori, said the farmers’ experiences demonstrate how Golden Fertilizer’s ‘Farmers’ Friend’ proposition extends beyond a brand promise to a relationship rooted in the experiences and outcomes of the farmers it serves.

According to Ilori, “At Golden Fertilizer, the farmer remains at the centre of everything we do. Every planting season represents an important investment for farmers, and our responsibility is to consistently produce superior quality agri-input tailored to farmers’ needs to drive good returns for their investment.

“The Golden Fertilizer Brand is promise made to our customers to provide the bespoke support their crops need for yield transformation. For over two decades, we have been keeping this promise through consistent innovation, customers feedback, and product diversification to ensure that each farmers’ needs are met with a tailored solution.This commitment is what earned the Golden Fertilizer Brand the name ‘The Farmers Friend’, an identity we earned in our 29 years of putting the farmer first.”

The farmer testimonials build on Golden Fertilizer’s broader Yield Transformation Agenda, which combines quality agricultural inputs with agronomic knowledge, practical field engagement and access to resources designed to help close productivity gaps among Nigerian farmers.

Through its farmer-focused initiatives, Golden Fertilizer has reached over 230,000 farmers, strengthening its engagement with agricultural communities and supporting growers with the knowledge and inputs required to improve farm productivity and sustainable agricultural livelihoods.

As Golden Fertilizer continues to deepen its relationships with farmers across Nigeria, its focus remains on strengthening yield transformation through consistent product quality and supporting the outcomes that matter most to farmers: healthier crops, better productivity, improved livelihoods and greater value from every farming season.