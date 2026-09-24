Odegbami Urges FG to Harness Sports As Economic Engine for Nigeria’s Orange Economy

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, has called on the Federal Government to unlock the vast economic potential embedded in Nigeria’s sports sector, describing it as a critical driver of the country’s emerging Orange Economy, sustainable development and national integration.

Odegbami made the appeal on Thursday, while delivering a lecture titled ‘The Role of Sports as an Enabler of the Orange Economy’ to participants of Senior Executive Course 48 (SEC 48) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

He argued that Nigeria must build the structures, capacity and confidence required to participate competitively in the global economy, stressing that the nation must “earn the right to become co-diners with the rest of the world”.

According to him, a major obstacle remains in the country’s limited appreciation of the economic value of sports, despite the enormous opportunities the sector presents.

Odegbami explained that sports should not be viewed merely through the lens of football or competition, but as a broad ecosystem comprising ticketing, branding, insurance, sports facilities, sportswear production, athlete branding and a wide range of goods and services.

Properly developed, he said, the sector could generate jobs, create wealth and significantly boost national economic growth.

Describing sports as an “untapped territory,” the football legend highlighted its potential to strengthen national unity and social cohesion.

He called for deliberate investment in sports infrastructure that remains functional and productive beyond major tournaments, rather than becoming abandoned or underutilised facilities.

He cited Kenya, Ethiopia and Scandinavian countries as examples where sports and physical activity are integrated into infrastructure planning, including road design.

Nigeria, he said, must adopt similar forward‑looking strategies to ensure that stadia and other facilities serve communities continuously.

Drawing from his personal experience, Odegbami spoke about his efforts to nurture young talent through his sports academy and advocated expanded opportunities for female athletes.

At 74, he noted that he still jogs regularly, urging young Nigerians to embrace fitness and healthy living.

He challenged Nigerians to move beyond wishful thinking and develop the confidence and commitment required to transform possibilities into sustainable opportunities.

The lecture formed part of SEC 48’s focus on leveraging Nigeria’s creative potential, talent and entrepreneurship for national development.