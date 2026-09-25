PDP Condemns Reported Attempt to Relocate Ideato Federal Constituency Collation Centre

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, has condemned the reported attempt to relocate the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency Collation Centre from Urualla in Ideato North to Dikenafai in Ideato South.

In a press release Thursday, the party described the reported move as “deeply troubling and unacceptable,” particularly if it was being pursued without broad and transparent consultation with the people and stakeholders of the constituency.

The PDP said the collation of election results was “not a private administrative affair,” but an integral part of the electoral process involving political parties, candidates, voters, community leaders, traditional institutions and citizens.

It argued that any decision capable of altering established arrangements for an entire federal constituency must be guided by transparency, due process and the confidence of all stakeholders.

The party expressed particular concern over reports that security considerations were being relied upon to justify the proposed relocation.

“Security is a serious matter, and nobody disputes the responsibility of relevant authorities to protect election officials and participants,” the PDP said, adding that such a justification “must be supported by a clear, independently verifiable security assessment and subjected to proper scrutiny.”

“Security must never become a convenient cover for administrative decisions that have not been sufficiently explained to the people,” it added.

The PDP said Urualla had historically served as the collation point for the Ideato Federal Constituency and noted that Ideato North and Ideato South constitute one federal constituency with “deep historical, cultural, familial and economic ties.”

It warned that altering an established electoral arrangement without adequate consultation could create “unnecessary suspicion and tension” between the communities.

The party therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a clear and comprehensive explanation of the circumstances surrounding the reported relocation.

It demanded that if there was a genuine security concern, the evidence should be made clear, while any lawful administrative basis for the proposed change should also be made public.

The PDP further demanded disclosure of the process and scope of any stakeholder consultation allegedly conducted.

The party listed several demands, including immediate public clarification from INEC on the reported relocation; full disclosure of the legal and administrative basis for any proposed change; transparency regarding any security assessment being relied upon; meaningful consultation with political parties and relevant stakeholders across Ideato North and Ideato South; and strict adherence to established electoral procedures and the principles of fairness, neutrality and transparency.

It also demanded an assurance that no administrative action would be used, deliberately or otherwise, “to confer an advantage on any candidate, party or political interest.”

The PDP said it would not stand by while an electoral arrangement of such consequence was altered in a manner that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

It said the credibility of an election was determined not only by what happened at the polling unit but also by “the transparency, neutrality and integrity of every stage through which the people’s votes are processed and declared.”

The party urged residents of Ideato North to remain calm and vigilant while insisting, through lawful and democratic means, on transparency and accountability.

“Our position is simple: the people’s votes must be protected, the electoral process must remain credible, and no administrative decision affecting Ideato Federal Constituency should be taken behind the backs of the people,” the PDP said.

The reported relocation is the subject of a Federal High Court case in Abuja, where concerned residents are challenging an alleged plan to move the collation centre from Urualla to Dikenafai.