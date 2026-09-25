Gov AbdulRazaq’s Family, Ilorin Community Pay ‘Thank You’ Visit to Emir on Turbaning as Sardauna

• Emir speaks on why he gave Gov Abdulrazaq Sardauna title

▪️︎ Says AGF Abdulrazaq a father figure to him

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s delegation, comprising family members, top government officials and APC chieftains, paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR) on Tuesday over his recent turbaning as the Sardauna of Ilorin.

Led by the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, the Governor’s elder brother, the delegation was included Alangua Adewole, Alhaji Yusuf Yakubu; elder sister to the Governor, Senator Khairat AbdulRazaq Gwadabe; former First Lady of Kwara State and younger sister to the Governor, Hajia Aisha Mohammed Lawal; Dr Funsho AbdulRazaq; members of the State House of Assembly, led by the House Leader, Barr. Oba Magaji; Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah; and some elders of the party.

Speaking at the Palace, the Emir, Dr Sulu-Gambari, who was excited by the large turnout, said the choice of Governor AbdulRazaq as another title-holder in the same family rather reflects his depth of gratitude to their parents, who he explained played important roles in his life.

He said both the titles of Mutawali and Sardauna that he graciously conferred on the two brothers, Dr Alimi and Gov AbdulRazaq, are a payback for the good deeds of their parents and their own individual goodwill.

Describing the Governor’s father, late AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN), as one of his only two father-figures, the revered monarch said the Abdulrazaqs share a long standing ties and goodwill with the royal family that he cannot forget in a hurry.

“One of my two father figures is late Mutawali of Ilorin (the Governor’s father). He stood by the family after the death of our father and his friend. Talking about Mamaa, the Governor’s mother, she was the one who chaired the organising committee for my Coronation as Ciroma of Ilorin and my wedding ceremony which we held in 1984. For this and other reasons, I am the one who is indebted to show your family a gratitude,” the Emir said.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a lucky and befitting leader. His coming on board has answered our earnest prayers for good fortune. He has turned around Ilorin and indeed the entire Kwara. This is an indisputable fact.”

Dr Sulu-Gambari, who praised the Governor for his leadership qualities and for being a good ambassador of the Emirate, prayed to Allah to continue to give him the needed strength and wisdom to succeed in office, including as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

Addressing reporters on the sideline of the visit, Dr AbdulRazaq said they are overwhelmed by the honour bestowed on their brother, for which he thanked the Emir, promising that both the recipent and indeed the family will not “shirk the responsibility to deliver the expectations of the honour”.

“The essence of this visit today is to thank his royal highness, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, for the honour (Sardauna of Ilorin) bestowed upon his Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State. We, the entire family, along with the entire Ilorin community, have come to pay our respects to him, to express our sincere gratitude for the honour bestowed upon us,” he said.

Hajia Aisha Lawal, who appreciated the royal father, said the Governor merits the title he was conferred with, given his outstanding contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

“The comment made by the Emir on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq shows that the Emir has seen the great things that His Excellency has done in Ilorin and in Kwara, and in the whole of Nigeria,” she said.

“As the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he has done tremendously well and represented Ilorin community and Kwara very well. What he has done in Ilorin is amazing.”

Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor and Chairman Central Planning and Coordination Committee for the Turbaning Ceremony, Alhaji Saadu Salau, said the Emir is always proud of the footprint of the administration, calling Governor AbdulRazaq a role model.

“The message is simple, that you must learn from the example of those who are role models. A lot has been said about Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a role model in leadership. It is for the younger generation to learn from his simplicity, his patrotism, his love for the commoners, and his selfless service,” he said.