Osimhen in Town to Cheer Eagles against Madagascar 

Victor Osimhen may have been dropped for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea Bissau due to injury, but he has flown in to Nigeria to support the Super Eagles.

According to Fotomac, Osimhen flew into Nigeria in a private jet along with Benin international Junior Olaitan of Besiktas.

The Galatasaray striker is sidelined by injured muscle and will not be available in Nigeria’s first two 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar today and Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

Osimhen has also missed a couple of games for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig and is expected to return to action after the international window break in early October.