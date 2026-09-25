Ogun Indigenes in Enugu Host PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate Sowunmi-Kolapo, Vow to Vote out APC

Some indigenes of Ogun State, resident in Enugu State, on Friday, held a brief reception for the PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hajia Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, reiterating their support for change in the state.

Kolapo, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was in Enugu for the ongoing 22nd All Nigeria Editors Conference.

Speaking at the brief reception, Chairman of the group, Dr Lekan Oladapo, said they had studied the Manifesto of the PDP governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, and had realised that the candidate and running mate were genuinely committed to the progress of the state and wellbeing of its people.

“Ogun State, by all standards, is not where it should be, to be candid. We are far behind where we should be at this stage. But we have vowed to get it right in the 2027 general elections.

“We, here, speaking to you, have what it takes to join the struggle to protect our heritage and install good governance in Ogun State, in the interest of our people and future generations.

“Ogun State is a special state. We have produced Presidents, first class brains doing so well around the world. We have produced the first ever professionals in many fields. It is therefore a concern to well meaning indigenes that our state may be up for capture, all in the name of politics, if the people don’t rise up to protect their heritage.

“Beyond this, Ogun State, with known ancient towns of Ijebu Ode and Abeokuta, among many others, is not anywhere close to the desired level of development across sectors, including infrastructure. For instance, there is no deliberate effort to leverage the ancient spots across the state for a steady source of revenue through tourism, even in the area of herbal health.

“For instance, Ogun State can earn so much foreign currency from the export of herbal products and we need a government with the goodwill and capacity to come up with such policies that will guarantee assisting producers to export herbal products globally,” he said.

Oladapo said that the elite of Ogun State could no longer be deceived, noting that many of them in other parts of the country, and even in the diaspora, had realised the need for a change that would move the state forward.

“We have been telling our people at home not to be afraid but to come out and vote en-masse for the future of our children. Many of our people transferred their voters cards while some did their fresh registration in our home state.

“The 2027 votes for the PDP will be without sentiments. We will mobilise heavily. We will sensitise our various communities, areas and zones and we will vote,” he added.

He further told the deputy governorship candidate that the people were also aware of her antecedents and integrity, making her the most suitable running mate that would add value to Adebutu, who has been doing a lot to help the people across the state, without being in government.

“You are a virtuous daughter of our land and we have read so much about you. For those who have met you in person or interacted with you, they have been full of commendation. We can say that the PDP did not make a mistake in bringing you on board to add value to the ticket.

“We are convinced that, by the special grace of God, the governorship election is a settled matter for the PDP and its candidates, not just for the governorship,” he stated.

Responding, Kolapo said she was highly honoured by the show of love and support for the PDP, her principal and other candidates of the party.

She assured the group that all pledges and promised made during the campaigns would be fulfilled.

“We all know the antecedents of the Adebutu family, their indisputable love for the people of Ogun State. Without being in government, they have been empowering the people, even beyond what the government has done.

“It is easier for us to see that the people will be better off under Ladi Adebutu as Governor. All you need to translate sound policies into real growth and development for the people are compassion and the will to make a change. These, I have seen clearly in our governorship candidate.

“Under the PDP government, Ogun State will develop even beyond your expectations. This is why we must do everything to send strangers, who want to sweep our resources to other states and also turn true indigenes into second class citizens in Ogun State, back to their original base.

“I am indeed humbled by this short but significant reception for me. I only came to attend the NGE conference as a member of the Guild. I never expected this kind of reception by my people. I will take this message back to Hon. Ladi Adebutu. I thank you all, on his behalf.

“I am very grateful and I urge you not to relent in the build up to the 2027 general elections. Tell those you have control over to come out and vote out pain. They should not be intimidated. No one intimidates a child in his father’s house,” she said.