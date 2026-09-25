EiE Nigeria, ‘Story Story 2.0’ Partner, to Spark Leadership Conversations on Independence Day





Sunday Ehigiator



Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria has partnered with Story Story 2.0: A Tale of Nigerian Politicians, a live theatre, comedy and music production, to use entertainment and popular culture to stimulate conversations about leadership, citizenship and the future of Nigeria.

The partnership comes as Nigeria marks its 66th Independence anniversary, with the production scheduled to hold on October 1, 2026, at Ikoyi Plaza, Lagos.

Created by media personality and entertainment entrepreneur, Timmy Sinclair, popularly known as Trikytee, Story Story 2.0 uses humour, satire, storytelling and music to examine Nigerian politics and everyday experiences.

The production is expected to explore familiar political characters, campaign promises, controversies, social issues and the experiences of ordinary Nigerians, presenting them in a manner designed to encourage audiences to laugh, think, question and reflect.

Speaking on the production, Sinclair, who is also its producer, said the show was inspired by the realities Nigerians encounter daily.

“Story Story is about our reality. The things Nigerians experience every day, the politics, the promises, the characters, the frustrations and even the absurdity become stories that we can laugh about, but also think about.

“Having the show on Independence Day makes that conversation even more meaningful. It gives us a moment to reflect on where we are, where we want to go and the kind of country we want to build.”

According to the organisers, the partnership with EiE creates a civic engagement platform that takes conversations about citizenship and leadership beyond traditional political and civic spaces and into culture, entertainment and storytelling.

The organisers said the initiative would particularly target young Nigerians who increasingly engage with politics and public issues through popular culture and digital platforms.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, EiE said conversations around leadership, accountability and the country’s future would become increasingly important.

The organisation said creating opportunities for citizens to engage with those issues outside conventional political spaces was part of efforts to promote an active citizenry.

Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, said the partnership reflected the organisation’s approach to using popular culture as a tool for civic engagement.

“Civic participation is not only about what happens on election day. It is also about the questions citizens ask, the standards they set for leadership and the conversations they have about the kind of country they want.

“This partnership is authentic to our DNA, leveraging entertainment and popular culture to educate, engage and mobilise young Nigerians. Story Story gives us another creative way to enter that conversation, particularly with young Nigerians who engage with politics and public issues through culture, entertainment and digital platforms.”

EiE and the organisers said the partnership would extend beyond the October 1 event, with opportunities for ideas, perspectives and conversations generated around the production to reach wider audiences.

They stressed that Story Story 2.0 is a non-partisan production and does not endorse any political party, candidate or politician.

Rather, the production seeks to reflect Nigeria as experienced by its citizens, including the country’s political realities, leadership questions, hopes, frustrations and aspirations.