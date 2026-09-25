DON’T LOOK NOW

As one of the more than eight billion unknown, unseen, basically anonymous, people on this planet I wonder why some people are so enthusiastic, or desperate, to be seen.

The UK has the Sussexes who are loudly asking for their privacy to be respected although releasing regular photos and comments and hardly reclusive.

The US has President Trump who seems more selective, only banning media companies that have not always praised him. His need to be seen has led to the Kennedy Art Centre facing the risk of destruction because it hasn’t got his name on it too. His face is now visible on passports, coins and too many other things. Some might say too much of a good thing but most wouldn’t.

Who do the other countries have that must be seen? If you can’t name anyone then be grateful.

Many of the best and most valuable people are those that turn up and do their jobs quietly rather than telling others how well they are doing their jobs. They are the ones that should be spoken of.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St,

Box Hill, Vic. Australia