  • Thursday, 24th September, 2026

Four Miners Killed as Pit Collapses in Plateau Community

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Four miners have reportedly died after a mining pit collapsed on them in the Baban Rafi area of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, sparking renewed concerns over the safety of artisanal mining activities in the region.

The incident occurred last Tuesday while the victims-two men and two women-were in the pit mining tin.

Bokkos Youth Leader, Daniel Tula, confirmed the tragedy, explaining that the miners were trapped when the pit suddenly caved in. Their bodies were later recovered and buried by relatives.

Tula described the collapse as the first of its kind recorded in the area, and said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being established. He noted that the victims were engaged in tin mining at the time of the collapse, adding that the incident had raised fresh concerns about the safety of miners operating in the community.

The Plateau State Police Command said it had not yet received an official report on their death as the state Police spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo, stated that mining‑related incidents are often not reported to the police, making it difficult for the command to immediately verify such occurrences. He promised to provide further details once a formal briefing is received.

The reported deaths add to growing worries over the hazards associated with informal mining activities across Plateau State, where poorly regulated excavation sites continue to expose miners to life‑threatening risks.

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