EFCC Declares Abdulrasheed Maina Wanted for Allegedly Receiving Stolen Properties

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrashid Maina, wanted.

Maina, according to the commission, is wanted for allegedly “receiving stolen properties.”

A statement signed by the EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, yesterday urged members of the public with useful information to contact any of the commission’s offices, nearest police station or other security agencies.

The statement, which is pasted on the wanted person’s segment of the commission’s website reads:

The public is hereby notified that ABDULRASHEED ABDULLAHI MAINA, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Receiving Stolen Properties.

“Maina, 61, is an indigene of Biu in Borno State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies”.

Maina was first declared wanted in 2015, over complicity in a N2 billion pension biometric scam.

A Federal High Court had also in 2021 sentenced him to eight years imprisonment, following his conviction on a N2 billion money laundering charges.

He was however released in February 2025, by the Correctional Service, on grounds of good conduct and industry.