DHL Express Launches Initiative to Support Businesses

Kayode Tokede

DHL Express has launched Domestic Select, a new domestic delivery service designed to help businesses and individuals ship parcels across Nigeria with greater affordability, convenience, and reliability.

Domestic Select is an addition to the current suite of DHL products that offers customers flexibility for shipping less urgent parcels across the country.

As Nigeria’s domestic trade, entrepreneurship, and e-commerce sectors continue to grow, businesses are increasingly looking for logistics solutions that enable them to serve customers beyond their immediate location. Domestic Select has been developed to meet this growing demand by providing a dependable shipping solution that helps customers connect with opportunities across the country.

Whether it is a small business fulfilling customer orders, an entrepreneur supplying products to new markets, or an individual sending important parcels to family and friends, Domestic Select offers a practical and cost-effective way to move shipments within Nigeri

a. Backed by DHL’s trusted expertise and service standards, the new offering provides customers with the confidence that their shipments will be handled by one of the world’s leading logistics providers.

“At DHL Express, we understand that reliable logistics is critical to business growth and customer satisfaction,” said Muyiwa Adeseyoju, Country Manager, DHL Express Nigeria.