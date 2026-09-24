CAN President Urges United Christian-Muslim Front against Nigeria’s Challenges

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has challenged Christian and Muslim leaders to move beyond interfaith dialogue and translate their shared values into practical action to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and other challenges confronting Nigeria.

He made the call yesterday at a meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) held in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Shared Sacred Flourishing in Nigeria’.

He said the theme should move religious engagement beyond the management of differences to a collective effort by Christians and Muslims to contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing and development of the country.

According to him, “Shared Sacred Flourishing” does not require Christians and Muslims to abandon, blend or compromise their distinctive beliefs, but calls for cooperation based on shared values such as love, compassion, mercy, justice, forgiveness and service to humanity.

Okoh said Nigeria’s current challenges, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, inequality, communal tensions, and declining public trust, require religious leaders to examine the impact of their words, actions and influence on society.

He said: “Our churches, mosques and religious institutions possess enormous moral and social influence. We must therefore use that influence to build bridges, promote reconciliation, encourage the common good and resist the temptation to promote sectional interests at the expense of national unity.”

The CAN president identified peacebuilding, education, youth development, humanitarian assistance, poverty reduction, ethical leadership, environmental responsibility and protection of vulnerable people as areas where Christians and Muslims could work together.

He stressed that the progress of Nigeria should not be measured only by economic growth, infrastructure and material prosperity, but also by the security and dignity of citizens, opportunities for young people, protection of vulnerable groups, freedom of religion, access to justice and the strength of national institutions.

Okoh further called on religious leaders to uphold the sanctity of human life regardless of religious affiliation.

“Above all, we must affirm the sacredness of human life. The suffering of a Christian should concern a Muslim, just as the suffering of a Muslim should concern a Christian. When any Nigerian is killed, displaced, kidnapped or deprived of dignity, our common humanity demands that we care,” he said.

The cleric urged NIREC to remain a platform where religious differences are respected, shared values strengthened, and commitments translated into concrete programmes capable of improving the lives of Nigerians.

Okoh also called for a Nigeria where Christians and Muslims would not merely tolerate one another but cooperate for the common good.

He said religious diversity should become a source of strength rather than division, while every Nigerian should have the opportunity to experience peace, dignity, justice, and meaningful development.

The CAN president commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for his support for NIREC and efforts towards peaceful coexistence, while also acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s support for the council’s activities.