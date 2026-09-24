A REWARD FOR PERFORMANCE

The Southern Nigerian Youth Congress expresses confidence in Sheriff Oborevwori’s leadership, writes

EMMANUEL EZINNE

In the evolving political conversation ahead of the 2027 elections, one name is increasingly standing out in Delta State: Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

His growing appeal is not simply a product of party politics or political calculations. It is increasingly anchored on a straightforward proposition: Delta needs continuity of a development agenda that is already producing visible results.

This explains why the Southern Nigerian Youth Congress (SNYC), an umbrella body representing youths across the 17 southern states, endorsed Governor Oborevwori for a second term.

The endorsement followed the group’s assessment of political developments and the performance of the Oborevwori administration in Delta. After a solidarity march through major roads in Asaba, the youths conveyed their resolution at Government House, signalling what they described as confidence in the governor’s leadership.

For Delta, the significance of the endorsement lies beyond its political symbolism. It reflects an emerging recognition that governance should be judged increasingly by performance, development and the ability to translate public resources into tangible benefits for citizens.

The SNYC specifically cited what it described as Governor Oborevwori’s “visible development” across the state. That assessment is important because Delta’s needs are substantial: infrastructure, economic opportunities, social development and an environment capable of unlocking the potential of its youthful population.

Oborevwori’s strongest political asset, therefore, may be the argument for continuity. A governor who has begun establishing a development rhythm does not necessarily need to spend another term starting afresh. A second term provides the opportunity to consolidate ongoing initiatives, complete projects, deepen reforms and pursue a longer-term development vision.

That logic is particularly compelling in a state where citizens want the government to move beyond political rhetoric to measurable outcomes. The SNYC endorsement also reveals another dimension of the Oborevwori candidacy: youth confidence. The Congress said it would mobilise its structures across Southern Nigeria in support of Oborevwori and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while its Delta leadership expressed solidarity with the position.

Even more significant was the position attributed to the Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), which, according to the Congress’s Grand Patron, Hon. Weyinmi Isaac Agbateyiniro, also endorsed the position backing Oborevwori for a second term.

For a governor seeking re-election, such endorsements matter, but ultimately, the decisive argument must remain performance. And that is where Sheriff Oborevwori has an increasingly compelling case to make.

That is why the MORE Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori deserves to be understood. MORE: Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security, is the central policy architecture of the Oborevwori administration. The state’s Medium-Term Development Plan for 2024–2027 formally places the four pillars at the centre of its governance and economic-development strategy.

The significance of the agenda is that its four components are not isolated promises. They are interconnected. Development without opportunity can deepen inequality. Opportunity without reform can be difficult to sustain. Reform without security can struggle to attract investment. And security without economic development cannot by itself deliver prosperity. The genius of the MORE framework, therefore, lies in the relationship between its pillars.

The first responsibility of the government is to build. But Oborevwori’s formulation is deliberately about meaningful development, projects and interventions intended to have practical significance.

The governor’s official policy framework describes meaningful development in terms of initiatives that contribute purposefully to moving Delta forward. Its policy priorities include economic development, environmental sustainability, human-capital development and infrastructure.

This approach matters in a state as geographically diverse as Delta. Development cannot be confined to Asaba, Warri or other major urban centres. It has to reach communities across the three senatorial districts and address the different realities of riverine, rural and urban populations.

Roads and bridges are particularly important because infrastructure is an economic multiplier. A road does not merely connect two locations. It can connect farmers to markets, communities to hospitals, students to schools and businesses to customers. A bridge can transform an isolated community into an economic participant.

That is why infrastructure under the MORE framework should be viewed not simply as construction but as economic infrastructure. The same principle applies to investments in education, healthcare and human capital. A government that builds physical infrastructure while neglecting the people who use it is building only half the foundation of development.

The second pillar asks a more fundamental question: development for whom? The answer embedded in Oborevwori’s framework is that development must create opportunities across society.

The official MORE framework identifies inclusiveness, equity and fairness, and stakeholder engagement as important components of this pillar. It also identifies economic development, environmental sustainability, human-capital development and infrastructure as key areas through which opportunity can be expanded.

This is where youth empowerment, skills development, support for small businesses, education and social interventions become important.

The administration’s stated policy direction includes support for artisans, traders and market women, expansion of skills acquisition, opportunities for young people in the digital economy and creative industries, and support for entrepreneurs.

The philosophy is straightforward: economic growth becomes more meaningful when ordinary people have the capacity to participate in it.

A young person with a skill has a different economic prospect from one without one. A trader with working capital has more room to grow than one constantly operating at the edge of survival. A farmer connected to a functioning market has greater economic possibilities than one whose produce cannot reach consumers.

Opportunity is therefore not simply about the government handing out benefits. It is about creating the conditions in which people can create value for themselves and others.

Perhaps one of the most important pillars of the MORE Agenda is also one of the least glamorous: reform. Infrastructure is visible. Reform often is not. Yet institutions determine whether projects are sustained, whether public resources are managed effectively and whether citizens receive services efficiently.

The governor’s framework describes realistic reforms as practical and impactful measures designed to produce lasting results and improve public service delivery. It emphasises competence, commitment and character within the public service, alongside reforms in areas including agriculture, investment, industrialisation, MSMEs and finance.

This is particularly important because Delta’s long-term prosperity cannot depend entirely on government spending.

No development agenda can succeed in an atmosphere of insecurity. Investors require confidence. Farmers need to reach their farms. Businesses need to operate without constant fear. Families need to move freely. Communities need stability.

This is why the fourth pillar, which is Enhanced Peace and Security, is not an afterthought. It is the protective framework around the other three pillars.

The state’s development plan explicitly places peace, security, law and order at the core of its development strategy and includes security-sector collaboration, stakeholder engagement and conflict prevention among its priorities.

The 2027 question in Delta may therefore be less about who can make the loudest promises and more about who has demonstrated the capacity to continue delivering. Oborevwori’s emerging political advantage is the advantage of tested incumbency, visible development and continuity.

In a political environment where voters are becoming more discerning, the wisest choice may well be the candidate whose record provides a foundation for the next four years rather than another experiment.

For Delta, continuity is not merely a political slogan. It could be the pathway to consolidating the development already underway. And that is the strongest case for Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027.

Ezinne writes from Asaba, Delta State