Table Tennis Legend Saka Suraju Returns to Continental Spotlight 

in Morocco

Ten years after last donning the colours of Congo Brazzaville, veteran table tennis maestro, Saka Suraju, is set to make a splash at the continental stage at the 2026 ITTF Africa Championships in Tangier, Morocco, between October 18 and 26.

Suraju, who last represented Congo Brazzaville at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, believes his journey in the sport is far from over.

At 50, he remains a formidable presence, renowned for his fiery forehand and deceptive serves. “In table tennis, age is just a number because the sport has always been my life. Even though I have been coaching lately, I still believe I have the mojo to compete at a higher level against some of Africa’s best. It is a clarion call for me to represent Congo Brazzaville, as all my achievements in the sport

have been through their support, and I am ready to wear the colours of the country again at this big stage,” he said.

His comeback to competitive play in 2025 demonstrated his resilience. At the Central African Regional Championships in Brazzaville, Suraju battled through the group stages before bowing out in the quarterfinals in a thrilling 4–3 duel against eventual champion Batix Ylane of Cameroon. That performance reminded fans that his skill and fighting spirit remain intact.

Suraju’s legacy is already etched in African table tennis history. In 2008, he became the only male singles player since 1968 to win the African Table Tennis Championships while representing a nation other than Egypt or Nigeria, clinching the crown for Congo Brazzaville.

On the Olympic stage, he broke new ground as the first table tennis player from Congo Brazzaville to compete at the Games, appearing in three successive editions: Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016.

His career haul includes a doubles silver and team bronze at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, alongside a doubles bronze at the 2011

Maputo Games. His longevity and consistency have earned him a place among Africa’s most respected sporting figures, often mentioned alongside Nigeria’sSegun Toriola, another titan of the sport.

For the Tangier showpiece, Suraju will line up with fellow veteran Saheed Idowu and rising star Pena Chelvy in Congo Brazzaville’s three-man team. Together, they will test their mettle against Africa’s finest across seven events at the elite tournament, staged at the 10,000-capacity Salle Omnisports Arena.

Suraju’s return is more than a comeback – it is a celebration of resilience, legacy, and the enduring spirit of African table tennis.

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