Rotary Districts 9111 & 9112 Host Seminar on October 7

Rotary International Districts 9111 & 9112 have announced the date for the joint annual public image seminar, Wednesday October 7, 2026.

According to Rotary International District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Bukola Bakare, “ the seminar focuses on building a lasting and impactful image, aims to empower Rotarians, journalists and media practitioners with the requisite knowledge to strengthen Rotary’s visibility and credibility in Nigeria.”

The Rotary International District 9112 Governor, Rotarian Layi Abidoye disclosed that “Guest speakers are Dr Lekan Fadolapo, Chief Executive Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); Akogun Tokunbo Modupe, Founder and Chief Consultant, TPT International PR Limited; and Rotarian Ademola Akinbola, Managing Director Brand Stewards Ltd are panel of discussants.”

The Chairman District 9111 Public Image Committee, Rotarian Olalekan Otun revealed that “these speakers will deliver presentations on the theme: “Beyond visibility: Building a public image that endures and creates a lasting impact.”

Rotary District 9112 Public Image Committee Chairman, past Assistant Governor Chinedu Ebo added that “With its inspiring lineup of speakers and industry experts, the Rotary Districts 9111 and 9112 joint public image seminar promises to be a transformative event for Rotarians and media practitioners seeking to enhance the organisation’s brand, impact, and influence in Nigeria”.

Also to deliver goodwill messages at the seminar are: Rotary International President, Rotarian Yinka Babalola ; Trustee Rotary Foundation, Rotarian Ijeoma Pearl Okoro; and

Rotarian Ibim Semenitari, a past Assistant Governor and Rotary Public Image Coordinator in Africa; pioneer District 9111 Governor, Dr Wole Kukoyi; and immediate past Rotary District 9111 Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele, among other Rotary leaders with strong voices on promoting the right brand image in Africa.

The chief host are the Districts 9111 and 9112 Governors, Rotarian Bakare and Rotarian Abidoye respectively, would welcome all the speakers, guests, Rotarians, Rotaractors, and friends of Rotary to the seminar.

“Public Image is one way that we expand our reach in Rotary; telling our stories as People of Action and showcasing our impact,” DG Bakare stated.

In his contribution, District 9112 Governor, Rotarian Abidoye noted the importance of the seminar in shaping Rotary’s identity, perception, and public image.

“This seminar is not just about logos or slogans. It is about equipping Rotarians with the right tools to tell our story with clarity, credibility, and impact. A strong Rotary image strengthens our service projects and inspires greater trust from the public,” DG Abidoye said.

The seminar event will also be graced by media icons and thought leaders, like Dr. Sam Ayetutu, Chairman Lagos State Public Relations Council and District 9111 Governor-elect; Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ); Rotarian Dr Sola Akinsiku, President Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN);

Rotarian Ehi Braimah, District 9112 Governor- nominee and Publisher Naija Times; Publisher Yes Magazine, past Assistant Governor Azuh Arinze; and Publisher Breezy News, Rotarian Muyiwa Akintunde; Rotarian Victor Ojelabi, Publisher of FreelaNews Online, among others.