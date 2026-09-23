  • Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026

Okpebholo Appoints Iluore Finance Committee Member, Co-Director of Youth Mobilisation

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Hon. Austin Iluore as a member of the Finance Committee and Co-Director of Youth Mobilisation of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council.

The appointments place Iluore in two strategic positions within the campaign council, with responsibilities spanning financial coordination and youth mobilisation as the party continues to strengthen its organisational structure and campaign activities across the state.

As a member of the Finance Committee, Iluore is expected to work with other members of the committee in supporting the council’s financial planning, coordination and other related campaign operations.

His appointment as Co-Director of Youth Mobilisation, meanwhile, assigns him a specific role in engaging young people, coordinating youth groups and supporting efforts to increase youth participation in the political process.

Iluore has been involved in political and organisational activities in Edo State, with particular interest in youth participation and grassroots mobilisation.

In May, he called on eligible residents of the state, particularly young people, to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, stressing the importance of active citizen participation in the electoral process.

His latest appointments are expected to further expand his responsibilities within the party’s campaign structure as the Edo APC Campaign Council works to deepen its reach and strengthen mobilisation across the state.

The dual appointments also underscore the campaign council’s focus on both effective organisational coordination and increased engagement with the youth constituency in its activities across Edo State.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.