Okpebholo Appoints Iluore Finance Committee Member, Co-Director of Youth Mobilisation

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Hon. Austin Iluore as a member of the Finance Committee and Co-Director of Youth Mobilisation of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council.

The appointments place Iluore in two strategic positions within the campaign council, with responsibilities spanning financial coordination and youth mobilisation as the party continues to strengthen its organisational structure and campaign activities across the state.

As a member of the Finance Committee, Iluore is expected to work with other members of the committee in supporting the council’s financial planning, coordination and other related campaign operations.

His appointment as Co-Director of Youth Mobilisation, meanwhile, assigns him a specific role in engaging young people, coordinating youth groups and supporting efforts to increase youth participation in the political process.

Iluore has been involved in political and organisational activities in Edo State, with particular interest in youth participation and grassroots mobilisation.

In May, he called on eligible residents of the state, particularly young people, to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, stressing the importance of active citizen participation in the electoral process.

His latest appointments are expected to further expand his responsibilities within the party’s campaign structure as the Edo APC Campaign Council works to deepen its reach and strengthen mobilisation across the state.

The dual appointments also underscore the campaign council’s focus on both effective organisational coordination and increased engagement with the youth constituency in its activities across Edo State.