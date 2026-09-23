Dynasquare Homes Marks Third Anniversary, Outlines Expansion Plans

Dynasquare Homes & Properties Ltd has marked its third anniversary, while unveiling its expansion plans targeted at improving access to property ownership.

Established in 2023, the Lagos-based company reiterated its priority around property development, real estate investment and payment options to absorb more Nigerians into the property market.

The company’s portfolio includes Iremide Heritage Gardens, Zion Estate, Sovereign Height, Emerald Extension and Golden Haven Residence, covering residential and commercial property opportunities.

Speaking on the milestone, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Ezeri Christopher Vincent, stated that the company remains focused on deepening its role in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

​“Three years is an important milestone, but for us, it is also a beginning. The next phase will be bigger, more innovative, and even more focused on creating opportunities for Nigerians to own, invest, learn and build sustainable wealth through real estate,” he said.

​Addressing industry challenges, Ezeri highlighted the need for flexible payment models and proper documentation to reduce entry barriers for property buyers across different income levels.

​“At Dynasquare, we are building solutions around accessibility, transparency, flexible payment structures, proper documentation, and responsible development. Our goal is to remove unnecessary barriers between Nigerians and the properties they aspire to own,” he added.

​He further emphasized the company’s focus on youth capacity development, noting that training young Nigerians in real estate investment, sales and development remains central to the firm’s long-term strategy.

​“We cannot build the future of Nigeria while leaving its young people without the knowledge and skills to participate meaningfully in that future.

“Our vision is to raise a generation of informed, skilled and future-forward Nigerians who understand that real estate is a powerful instrument for wealth creation, community development and national transformation,” he said.