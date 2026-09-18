Zulum in Canada to Seek Tech, Education, Investment Partnerships

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has arrived in Canada to pursue strategic partnerships with Canadian institutions and industries in technology, education, agriculture, skills development and investment, as the state intensifies efforts to rebuild its economy and expand opportunities for its people.

The visit, according to a statement by the governor’s media team, is aimed at securing technical support, facilitating knowledge transfer and attracting foreign direct investment to Borno, with engagements scheduled with Canadian universities, technology hubs and agricultural research institutions.

Zulum is expected to use the visit to explore scholarship opportunities for Borno students and develop vocational training programmes designed to equip young people with skills aligned with modern labour market demands.

The governor will also seek partnerships with Canadian technology firms to promote digital literacy and establish innovation hubs in Maiduguri, a move expected to strengthen the state’s technology ecosystem and create new pathways for youth employment and entrepreneurship.

In the agricultural sector, the discussions will focus on leveraging Canadian expertise to improve food security, modernise livestock production and strengthen agricultural value chains.

The engagements are also expected to examine opportunities for technical cooperation in agriculture and livestock, particularly in areas where improved production methods, research and investment could support Borno’s economic recovery.

Before concluding the visit, Zulum is scheduled to present Borno’s emerging investment opportunities to Canadian investors, highlighting the state’s development priorities, economic revival efforts and prospects for sustainable investment.

The Canadian mission comes as Borno continues to pursue economic diversification and human capital development following years of disruption caused by insurgency.

Beyond reconstruction, the state government has increasingly placed emphasis on education, vocational training, agriculture and private-sector investment as instruments for creating sustainable livelihoods and reducing dependence on public spending.

The proposed partnerships are therefore expected to complement the state’s efforts to rebuild institutions, strengthen productive sectors and prepare its young population for emerging opportunities in the global economy.