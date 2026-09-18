Police Beef Security as Schools Resume in Ogun

Becky Uba Umenyili

As schools resumed studies across the nation for the 2026/27 academic session, the Ogun State Police Command has beefed up security measures to ensure safety of children and teachers.

In a recent development in the state, following a distress call that reported armed gang robbery on students in their hostel in the Eruku/Agbon community of Ogun state, operatives of the Command arrived at the hostel and foiled the robbery schemes and arrested two suspects while other members of the gang flee from the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during the robbery, the gang forced one of the victims to transfer the sum of N200,000 to an account, while some items including 11smart phones and a laptop, were stolen.

The police recovered the stolen items which have been restored to their owners and instituted active operations to track down the fleeing gang members as well as locate the owner of the beneficiary account where the money was forcefully transferred to.

Meanwhile the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Bode Ojajuni, in allying fears of the students and the general public, has urged them to call the following Toll-Free Lines in case of any suspicion or ugly incident – 0800 000 9111, or 09164859299 and 09154293464.

The Police boss also reiterated the need for interagency collaboration in order to strengthen intelligence sharing and consolidate joint security initiatives across the state, when he received Mr. Ganiyu Oladele, the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service in the state to his office on a courtesy call. He noted that such collaboration will ensure public safety and peace across state.