Oyo: Customs Intercepts Police Uniforms, Explosives,  Pistol,  17 Vehicles and Others

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 573 Nigeria Police Force crests, 92 yards of police camouflage uniform fabric, a pistol, six pistol magazines, a pump-action magazine and 60 detonating cords in its anti-smuggling operations in August 2026.

The acting Customs Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Wale Adewole, made the disclosure yesterday in Ibadan while briefing journalists at the Command’s Operational Headquarters on the revenue performance and anti-smuggling activities of the command.

He said the interception of the police-related materials was particularly concerning because of the potential security implications of the unauthorised possession and movement of security agency uniforms and insignia.

He stated that such materials could be exploited by criminal elements to impersonate law enforcement personnel, obtain unauthorised access to restricted locations or facilitate criminal activities.

“Of particular concern was the interception of police crest and camouflage uniforms. The unauthorised possession and movement of security agency uniforms can create serious security concerns, particularly in view of the prevailing security challenges in the country,” he said.

Adewole added that the seizure demonstrated the importance of preventing security-related materials from being diverted into the wrong hands, stressing that the command would continue to pay particular attention to items with implications for national security and public safety.

According to him, the command also intercepted a pistol, six pistol magazines, a pump-action magazine and 60 detonating cords during the period under review.

Other items seized included 2,012 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 550 bags of 25kg foreign parboiled rice, 2,440 wraps of cannabis sativa, 1,150 used tyres, 101 used compressors and 48 packs of 225mg tramadol.

The list of intercepted goods also included 105 bales and 28 sacks of used clothing, 18 sacks of used shoes, 450 25-litre kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, equivalent to 5,000 litres, 33 three-litre bottles of foreign vegetable oil, and 30 bags of foreign sugar weighing 60kg each.

The command further seized 17 used vehicles, otherwise known as tokunbo vehicles, 10 means of conveyance and 10 containers of corrosive mercury.

Adewole said the seizures recorded during the period had a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N4,106,951,689.00., explaining that the interceptions were part of the command’s statutory responsibility to protect the national economy and prevent the smuggling of prohibited and restricted goods.