Okumagba Lauds Kings, Advocates Peace in Warri

Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has reiterated his call for all indigenous ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency — Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo — to promote peace and live in peace with one another, anchored on mutual respect.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 17, 2026, Okumagba who holds the traditional chieftaincy titles of Udu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and Eruvwu R’Ovie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, both in Warri South Local Government Area, stated that: “Peace and brotherliness amongst all ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency will ensure that all our energies are devoted to bringing development to Warri and enhancing the livelihoods of all our people in Warri.”

According to Okumagba, “The paramount ruler of the Itsekiri Nation is the Olu of Warri Kingdom. He is the paramount ruler over the Itsekiri people/territories in Warri Federal Constituency. Similarly, there are other separate, independent kingdoms and kings in Warri Federal Constituency namely the Oroseun of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, the Ovie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, the Amakusu of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, the Agadegba of Egbema Kingdom and the Pere of Isaba Kingdom. This is the position of the law and duly recognised by the hovernment.”

Okumagba noted further that: “The new era of peace is that all the kings in Warri Federal Constituency are now determined to respect each other and promote peaceful co-existence and mutual respect between the various kingdoms and various tribes in Warri Federal Constituency. This peaceful coexistence and mutual respect should be embraced by all indigenes of our Warri Federal Constituency.

“It is heartwarming to see that the kings of the various kingdoms are in the forefront of the renewed initiative at peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. I commend the recent meetings that have taken place between the Olu of Warri Kingdom and the Amakosu of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom as well as the Olu’s subsequent meetings with the Ovie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom and the Oroseun of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom. I urge that these meetings continue.

“We will all need to rise above our past hurts and rise above our traumas and commit to a peaceful coexistence with mutual respect. However, where there are unresolved grievances in our Warri Federal Constituency that dialogue cannot resolve, the courts should be approached for peaceful resolution of the issues.”

Okumagba stated that: “The focus for all our people should now be on working together across all ethnic nationalities — Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo — to attract infrastructure projects and investments to Warri Federal Constituency and working together to ensure gainful employment and thriving businesses for our people from all ethnic nationalities in Warri.”

He further called for “all to work towards unity among all our people of Warri Federal Constituency with mutual respect for our various kingdoms, inter-ethnic harmony and love for one another. Let us all work towards promoting harmony among all ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency and all our people”.