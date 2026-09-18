Ogurama Chieftaincy Crisis Deepens over Rival Claims, Threat Allegations

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The traditional leadership dispute in Ogurama, a Kalabari community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has taken a fresh turn following allegations by Prince Ibiba Inko Omoni Williams of threats to his life and intimidation of members of his family.

Prince Ibiba is being presented by members of the Iyo Royal Family as the Amadabo-elect of Ogurama, following a December 2025 judgment of the Rivers State High Court concerning succession to the traditional stool.

In Suit No: DHC/24/2009, the court, presided over by Justice Dr O. David Gbasam, declared the Alabiomoni Royal House as the recognised Royal House in Ogurama, and held that the Amadabo Chieftaincy Stool rotates among the Ikiba, Iyo, Teme, and Daba Royal Families according to seniority.

The court also determined that, following the death of late HRH Evans Bille, the Iyo Royal Family was next entitled to produce the Amadabo.

It subsequently directed the Iyo Royal Family to unanimously nominate a person to be presented to the Alabiomoni Royal House for installation, while restraining interference with the family’s right to produce the next Amadabo.

Following the judgment, members of the Iyo Royal Family said they initially selected Prince Mapuibi Inko Omoni Williams before subsequently choosing Prince Ibiba as their nominee.

A letter dated September 9, 2026, signed by family elders, was said to have formally communicated the change.

However, the succession process has been complicated by the emergence of Monima Evans Bille, who Prince Ibiba and his supporters alleged was presented or installed as Amadabo by Harmony Douglas.

Prince Ibiba alleged that Monima was declared the Amadabo in 2023 while litigation over succession was still pending.

He further alleged that armed youths were deployed during the process and that some residents opposed to the move were intimidated.

According to him, the community’s regent, Hon. Benjamin Orugbani, and his son were among those affected by alleged attacks. However, the allegations could not be independently verified.

Prince Ibiba also challenged the eligibility of Monima Evans Bille, alleging that his lineage does not fall within the recognised succession arrangement of Ogurama.

The prince has further alleged that some security officials have acted partially in the dispute.

He specifically accused the Degema Divisional Police Officer, Angus Inyiruika, of failing to provide adequate protection for him and his supporters when they seek to visit Ogurama, while alleging that security protection has been provided to individuals associated with his rivals.

He also accused the Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Hon. Michael John Williams, of partiality, citing the alleged role of an aide, Amieyeofori LongJohn, in the rival traditional administration.

These allegations could not be independently established, while the council chairman and the police authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Prince Ibiba also alleged that members of his family had been detained following a petition to the police.

He claimed that his brothers were initially at the Degema Police Division and that one of them, whom he identified as an 83-year-old relative with a medical condition, was later transferred to Borokiri Police Station.

The circumstances surrounding the arrests, the petition, and the alleged detention conditions could not independently be verified.

The prince has also alleged that he received information about a plan to harm him if he continued to pursue his claim to the traditional stool.

He appealed to security agencies to protect him and other members of the Iyo Royal Family, and prevent the dispute from escalating. The alleged threat remains unverified.

The controversy has, therefore, centred on the implementation of the December 2025 court judgment, the authority of the Iyo Royal Family to select its nominee, the competing claim involving Monima Evans Bille, and the role of the government and security agencies in maintaining peace in the community.