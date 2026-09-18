Akande Presents Credentials to Swedish King, Sets Stage for Stronger Nigeria-Sweden Ties

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden, Lola Akande, has formally assumed her diplomatic responsibilities in the Scandinavian country, presenting her Letters of Credence to King Carl XVI Gustaf at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, marked the formal accreditation of Akande as Nigeria’s representative to the Kingdom of Sweden and opened a new phase in bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Akande was accorded ceremonial honours, including a corps marshal and formal procession, in keeping with Sweden’s diplomatic traditions, before presenting her credentials to the Swedish monarch.

The presentation of Letters of Credence is a key diplomatic procedure through which a receiving state formally recognises an ambassador as the accredited representative of the sending country.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held in Akande’s honour at the Nigerian House in Stockholm, bringing together members of the diplomatic community, government officials, business leaders and Nigerians resident in Sweden.

Those in attendance included ambassadors and members of the African diplomatic corps, officials of the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, members of the Corps of African Women Ambassadors, Swedish nationals, representatives of the Swedish business community and other invited guests.

The reception provided an opportunity to celebrate the ambassador’s accreditation and highlight the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and Sweden, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation.

Areas identified for enhanced engagement include trade and investment, innovation, cultural exchange and people-to-people relations.

Akande’s formal accreditation comes as both countries continue to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral ties, with expectations that her tenure will promote closer engagement between Nigerian and Swedish institutions, businesses and communities.

The development also signals renewed diplomatic attention to the Nigerian community in Sweden and the broader prospects for expanding cooperation between Africa’s most populous country and the Nordic nation.